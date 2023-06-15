17 new hawker stalls named in 2023 S'pore Michelin Bib Gourmand, such as Nam Sing Hokkien Mee

Michelin Guide Singapore has released its 2023 Bib Gourmand Selection on Jun. 15.

This year, the list entails 79 eateries, an increase from 67 in 2022.

Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guide, said the 79 Bib Gourmand locations include 21 restaurants, 53 hawker centre stalls, and five street food establishments, "making for a diverse variety of casual eats that define Singapore’s street food and local hawker food scene".

The Michelin Guide, famous for its anonymous inspection team, awards the Bib Gourmand to establishments offering “exceptional value-for-money gourmet experiences”.

Of the 79 awardees this year, 19 establishments are new, of which two are restaurants.

The rest of the new additions are hawker stalls.

Here’s the full list of the 19 new establishments.

Location Signboard Name Location Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle 亞当路大蝦面 Adam Food Centre Bahrakath Mutton Soup - Adam Food Centre Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon 美芝路鱼头米粉 Whampoa Makan Place Cheok Kee 祝记 Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre Du Du Shou Shi 嘟嘟熟食 Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre Heng Kee 兴记咖哩鸡米粉面 Hong Lim Market and Food Centre Hui Wei Chilli Ban Mian 回味辣椒板面 Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre Ji De Lai Hainanese Chicken Rice 记得来海南鸡饭 Chong Pang Market and Food Centre Kok Sen 国成菜馆 Keong Saik Rd., 4, Singapore 089110 Kwee Heng 贵兴 Newton Food Centre Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee 南星福建炒虾面 51 Old Airport Road Food Centre No. 18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow No. 18 炒粿条面 Zion Riverside Food Centre Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari - Adam Food Centre Singapore Fried Hokkien Mee 新加坡炒福建虾面 Whampoa Makan Place Soon Huat 顺发 North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre Spinach Soup 鸳鸯苋菜汤 Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre Tai Seng Fish Soup 泰成鱼汤 Taman Jurong Market & Food Centre The Coconut Club 椰子俱乐部 269 Beach Rd, Singapore 199546 Yong Chun Wan Ton Noodle 永春云呑面 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre

The complete restaurant selection of the Michelin Guide Singapore 2023 will be released on June 27, 2023, during the Michelin Guide Ceremony event, which is when the Michelin star winners will be made known.

