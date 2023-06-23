S'pore man, 66, taught at Indonesian university for 12 years with fake citizenship documents

A 66-year-old Singaporean who has been using a fake Indonesian identity card to live and work illegally in the country for 12 years has been arrested by the Blitar Immigration Office in Indonesia.

Before his arrest, the man was working as an English lecturer at a private university in Tulungagung, East Java, Kompas reported.

A Singapore citizen

The Singaporean man with the initials MB was arranging travel documents to go abroad when the immigration office noticed some irregularities during their interview, officer Arief Yudistira from Blitar Immigration Office said at a press conference on Monday (Jun. 19).

After further investigation, MB eventually confessed that he was a Singaporean citizen.

His confession was forwarded to the Singapore Embassy in Indonesia, who confirmed that MB is a Singaporean.

Based on the birth certificate issued by Singapore's authorities, MB was born in Kampong Pachitan, Singapore, in September 1956.

"So he was born in Pachitan, but not Pacitan Indonesia, but Pachitan Singapore," Arief said.

Pacitan is a regency in Indonesia located in the southwestern corner of East Java province.

Illegally obtained Indonesian citizenship documents

Arief said MB has entered and left Indonesia 10 times since 1984. In 1988, MB came to Indonesia to study at Gajayana University, Malang.

He graduated with a Master's degree in education eight years later in 2006.

Then in 2011, MB illegally obtained Indonesian citizenship documents including an Indonesian Identity Card (KTP), Family Card (KK), and birth certificates.

The birth certificate states that MB was born in Pacitan, East Java. His name was also changed to Yatno, Kompas reported.

His citizenship documents also stated that MB was born in February 1973, making him 17 years younger than his actual age.

Worked at university for more than 10 years

MB managed to secure a position as an English lecturer at Universitas Bhinneka PGRI (UBHI) using his fake citizenship documents.

He allegedly taught at the university for more than 10 years, CNN Indonesia reported.

"This MB has been teaching for maybe more than 10 years. Before I became chairman (of UBHI), [MB] was already a lecturer," UBHI headmaster Imam Sudjono told Kompas.

Imam did not expect that MB was a Singaporean citizen and had been teaching at the university using a fake identity.

"We also feel that we have been pranked," Imam said.

According to Imam, MB's National Identification Number can be used to register for a National Lecturer Identification Number (NIDN).

A person needs to have NIDN to prove that they are accredited as a lecturer in Indonesia.

Imam said on a daily basis, MB speaks with a very thick Malay accent, earning numerous complaints from many students who could not understand him.

"We thought he was from Sumatra or Kalimantan," Imam said.

He also said that MB resigned from his position before it was revealed that he was a Singaporean citizen.

Court or deportation

According to Arief, all of MB's citizenship documents were issued by the Department of Population and Civil Registration in Tulungagung Regency.

MB also allegedly married an Indonesian resident and has children.

Arief and his team are currently investigating if there is sufficient evidence to bring MB to court.

"We are considering to further this case based on available evidence. However, if the evidence is not sufficient, we will file a deportation action," Arief said on Jun. 19.

On Wednesday (Jun. 21), Kompas reported that MB will be deported.

Since obtaining his fake Indonesian citizenship documents, MB has processed his passport three times to travel overseas.

One of them includes a working trip to the Caribbean Islands.

Top Image via Jakarta.go.id and Anak Agung Putu Eka Putra/Google Maps.