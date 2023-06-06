Estonia, a small & digitally advanced country, opens new embassy offices, business hub in S'pore

Singapore and Estonia are deepening their bilateral cooperation with the opening of the Estonian embassy's new offices and a newly established business hub in Singapore.

Gracing the opening of the embassy and business hub were Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Kallas is currently on a working visit to Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue and Asia Tech x Singapore Summit from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6.

More exchanges, more interactions

Located at the heart of Singapore's business district, Robinson 18, the new Estonian embassy and business hub serves as an avenue for Singapore and Estonia to deepen trade and investment ties.

The premises were designed with Estonian nature and cultural heritage in mind.

Speaking at the opening of the embassy and business hub, Wong pointed out the commonalities and shared perspectives that provided a strong foundation for bilateral relations between the two countries.

For instance, both Singapore and Estonia are relatively small economies compared to larger economies in the world. Both countries are open economies, depend heavily on trade, and emphasise innovation and technology.

The opening of the embassy and business hub will offer "more exchanges, more interactions between our countries, all of which will help build cultural ties, mutual understanding, as well as trust," Wong said.

With the business hub, Wong believes more Singapore enterprises will find it convenient to connect and venture abroad through Estonia.

Kallas shared Wong's sentiment, noting that both nations shared many commonalities as small countries.

"We have a lot to learn from each other, but also to offer the world," she said.

Friendly relations

Singapore's President Halimah Yacob also met with Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas yesterday (Jun. 5).

During the meeting, Halimah and Kallas reaffirmed the warm and friendly relations between Singapore and Estonia.

They also discussed ways they could strengthen cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on key regional developments.

Halimah and Kallas also reaffirmed the importance of upholding a rule-based multilateral system and global order. Kallas also spoke at the Shangri-La dialogue, discussing the effect of Russian aggression on international security.

Estonia has been a strong supporter of Ukraine in its defence against the Russian invasion, providing it with arms, military equipment and food as well as sheltering Ukrainian refugees.

Kallas will be participating in the Asia Tech x Singapore Summit today (Jun. 6) before returning to Estonia.

