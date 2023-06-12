S'pore BMW Car Club apologises after convoy seen in M'sia hogging Penang Bridge road

The BMW Car Club Singapore has put up a statement on its Facebook page, apologising for a "mistake" regarding a driving event that the club organised to Penang.

In a Facebook post on Jun. 11, the club wrote that it was working with the local authorities over the incident.

Car club's driving event obstructed highway on Penang bridge

The apology was issued following a video that was shared on another Facebook page, We are Malaysians.

The video showed a convoy of BMW cars that could be seen obstructing traffic across the Penang Bridge by driving slowly on both lanes, as well as the road shoulder.

Captioned, "These bunch of cars are blocking the road," the video appeared to be taken from a vehicle behind the convoy.

Throughout the video, two Malaysian men could be heard complaining about the behaviour of the convoy in front of them in Malay, regarding how the cars are not giving them space and are blocking the entire highway.

At one point, one of them could be heard saying, "The cars are expensive, but they drive so slow. Our lorry faster!"

Many Malaysians reacted in anger at the video and tagged the pages of various Malaysian authorities in their replies, including Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Convoy drivers summoned by the police

Malaysian media World of Buzz reported that a police report was eventually lodged over the convoy.

The police added that all of the drivers were summoned to Seberang Perai Selatan Police Headquarters at 12:10am on Jun. 11.

The club claimed in its statement that the "investigation" is now "closed" and that it was reviewing its plans to "prevent similar occurrences" in future.

"Moving forward, we are implementing additional measures to enhance our processes to ensure better control," the club said.

Top screenshots via 我们是马来西亚人 We are Malaysians/Facebook page