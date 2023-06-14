Former sec school teacher, 72, picks up presidential application form after George Goh

When George Goh picked up his presidential application form on Jun. 13, most eyes and ears were on him.

At his doorstop interview, the founder of Harvey Norman Ossia addressed his eligibility to run for president, and the importance of an independent candidate.

His departure from the Elections Department saw the crowd gradually taking their leave as well, causing most people to miss out on another candidate, who also quietly made his move that afternoon.

Another one who wants to run

Around 2pm, former secondary school teacher Seng Soon Kia was seen pacing outside the office for about 20 minutes, before striding in to pick up a presidential application form of his own, reported The Straits Times.

Seng was casually dressed in a t-shirt, shorts, and slippers.

The 72-year-old former woodwork teacher said that he wants to run for president, as there are some issues in the country that need to be addressed.

Speaking in Mandarin, Seng told ST that he wishes to campaign for working schedules akin to those during the Covid-19 pandemic, where people can work from home and report to office only a few days each week.

He also wants to improve the condition of public toilets and the standard of public bus services.

Seng added that he had noted down more things to be addressed, but he had left his notes at home.

Related Stories

Top images via U.S. Embassy Singapore/Facebook and Mothership