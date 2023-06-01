Back

Firm merged from Keppel O&M & Sembcorp Marine under CPIB investigation for alleged corruption in Brazil

Both CPIB and the firm in question said they are unable to comment or provide further details as investigations are ongoing.

Matthias Ang | June 01, 2023, 04:43 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has commenced investigations against Seatrium, a company formed from the merger of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM).

According to a press release by CPIB, the investigation against the company and individuals within it pertain to alleged corruption offences in Brazil.

CPIB added that as investigations are ongoing, it will not be able to provide further details at this juncture.

Seatrium: Investigations likely related to events that occurred prior to 2015

Seatrium subsequently made an announcement on the Singapore Exchange on Jun. 1, in which it said that it believes the investigation by CPIB relates to events that occurred prior to 2015 and to the SembCorp Marine group in existence at that time.

The same day also saw a request for a trading halt at 7:35am, followed by a request to lift the halt at 9:59 am.

Seatrium added that these events predate the merger with KOM in February 2023.

The company said that it was unable to comment further at this stage, as investigations are still ongoing.

Seatrium also referenced previous announcements on the investigations by Brazilian authorities in connection with Operation Car Wash.

Operation Car Wash refers to a money-laundering probe in Brazil, which eventually became the country's largest corruption investigation.

On Mar. 29, Sembcorp Marine stated in an update that the Office of the Comptroller General of Brazil had initiated investigations against its Brazilian subsidiary Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz.

The update further noted that the proceedings generally relate to past conduct investigated by the Brazilian authorities in connection with Operation Car Wash.

On Apr. 28, Seatrium said that the preliminary proceedings against Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz were suspended, CNA reported.

Stern warnings were previously handed out to Keppel O&M senior management staff

Previously, six former KOM senior management staff were found to be involved in paying bribes amounting to US$55 million (S$73 million) to officials of Brazilian state-owned oil giant Petrobras between 2001 and 2014.

The payments, which were made to help KOM secure thirteen projects in Brazil, were concealed using consulting agreements with shell companies that were controlled by an intermediary, or consultant, who then transferred the monies to the intended parties.

KOM admitted to this modus operandi, and provided details of the bribery, as part of a deferred prosecution agreement in 2017. It was issued a conditional warning in lieu of prosecution and paid a total fine of US$422 million as part of a global resolution.

CPIB announced on Jan. 12, 2023 that it had issued the six former KOM staff stern warnings in lieu of prosecution on Jan. 11, following consultations with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

In its explanation, CPIB said:

"This case is complex and transnational, involving multiple authorities and witnesses from several countries. There are evidentiary difficulties in cases of such nature. Many of the documents are located in different jurisdictions. In addition, key witnesses are located outside of Singapore and cannot be compelled to give evidence here."

CPIB said that it took into consideration all relevant factors, such as the culpability of each individual, the available evidence, and what is appropriate in the circumstances, when deciding whether to prosecute the six individuals, before it settled on the decision to issue stern warnings.

Top screenshot screenshot via Seatriumltd/Instagram

S'porean, 46, jailed 4 days in default of S$1,400 fine for smoking & staying at ECP park shelter without licence

Four other charges were taken into consideration during the man's sentencing.

June 01, 2023, 04:36 PM

Sneak peek: Thai Supermarket at Aperia Mall opening end June 2023, merchandise galore

Boat noodles flavoured Lay's, anybody?

June 01, 2023, 04:05 PM

Cheaper things to buy at Don Don Donki PLQ from now till June 4

Are you humming the song yet?

June 01, 2023, 03:41 PM

S'pore man fined S$9,000 for illegally breeding dogs, kept 19 dogs in his terrace house

He had two Corgis named Waffles and Nutella, and two Shiba Inus named Milktea and Pudding.

June 01, 2023, 03:34 PM

Shanghai hits 36.7°C, its hottest May day in more than a century

This beat previous records by 1°C.

June 01, 2023, 03:30 PM

Long queue at VivoCity Tiong Bahru Bakery on Jun. 1 because of S$1 croissants

'Pain' or shine.

June 01, 2023, 02:57 PM

All 15 PAP town councils to raise service & conservancy charges from July 2023

Things getting more expensive.

June 01, 2023, 02:46 PM

Lawrence Wong to serve as Acting PM while PM Lee recuperates at home after getting Covid-19 again

Wong will be hosting Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

June 01, 2023, 02:15 PM

New SMRT trains have sleeker look, bigger windows & perch seats

Catch them on the North-South and East-West Lines from Jun. 4.

June 01, 2023, 01:44 PM

Final 2 suspects in S$39.9 million SkillsFuture scam get over 13 years' jail

The scam involved a total of 11 people.

June 01, 2023, 10:53 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.