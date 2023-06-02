SCDF paramedic kicked & slapped by male patient at Hougang void deck

A paramedic was slapped and kicked multiple times by a male patient in Hougang in February 2023.

This is one of 15 reported cases of abuse against Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) frontliners in 2023 thus far, SCDF said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Jun. 1).

SCDF highlighted two cases in particular in its post.

Paramedic slapped and kicked

On Feb. 12, 2023, SCDF responded to a medical case along Hougang Avenue 3.

A paramedic was assessing a male patient at the void deck.

While doing so, the patient became uncooperative and started hurling vulgarities at the paramedic.

Despite attempts to calm the patient down, he became violent and slapped the paramedic on the face.

He also kicked the paramedic multiple times before being arrested by the police.

For using criminal force against a public servant, the man was sentenced to 14 weeks' jail.

Another paramedic shoved against the wall

In a separate medical incident on Mar. 15, 2023, a paramedic was assessing a male patient at Kallang Wave Mall when he suddenly turned aggressive and shoved the paramedic against the wall.

He was subsequently arrested by the police and was sentenced to six weeks imprisonment for using criminal force against a public servant.

In its Facebook post, SCDF said:

"Every emergency call matters to us and we will do our utmost in serving you. However, physical or verbal harassment hinders our emergency responders from carrying out their duties to the best of their ability."

It added: "Have a heart. Stand with our emergency responders in their mission to protect and save lives and property."

