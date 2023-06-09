Illegally hawking satay man among 43 people investigated following Geylang police raids

The police led a multi-agency enforcement operation from May 21 to 26, 2023 to clamp down on illegal activities in Geylang.

The police said in a Jun. 7 press release that the operation was aimed at illegal gambling, vice activities, the sale of illegal sexual drugs, and illegal street hawking, among other illegal activities.

The operation was led by Bedok Police Division and supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Customs, Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Satay man investigated

A total of 31 men and 12 women, aged between 33 and 75, were investigated following the raid.

A 60-year-old man was investigated for illegal street hawking under the Environmental Public Health Act.

Officers from the SFA seized raw satay meat and a few packets of sauce.

MOM officers also investigated two men, 36 and 40, near Geylang Serai Market for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Clamp down on illegal gambling

Most other men and women investigated were suspected of operating illegal online casinos.

The police, ICA and MOM raided two illegal gambling dens along Ubi Road and Macpherson Road.

They investigated 15 men and three women, aged between 39 and 75, under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Officers seized over S$3,400 in cash, computer terminals and other gambling paraphernalia.

Anti-vice operations

In anti-vice operations, the police raided two massage establishments along Geylang Road.

They arrested three women, aged between 42 and 48, for offences under the Women’s Charter 1961.

Two men are being investigated under the Massage Establishments Act 2017 for purportedly operating without a valid licence.

The police also arrested six women, aged between 33 and 47, on the streets of Geylang.

A 26-year-old man was arrested under the Societies Act at a public entertainment outlet.

Illegal health products & duty-unpaid cigarettes seized

Officers from HSA, ICA and CNB also combed the streets of Geylang to tackle illegal health products vendors.

They seized S$37,440 worth of cough syrup and various sexual enhancement products.

Two men, aged 32 and 51, are being investigated under the Health Products Act 2007.

Singapore Customs officers arrested a 64-year-old man under the Customs Act 1960 for dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Another 66-year-old man was issued with a composition fine for possessing duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The officers seized nine cartons, 51 packets and 12 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Illegal PMDs and PABs

LTA officers conducted an enforcement operation in the Geylang area targeting illegally modified personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power assisted bicycles (PABs).

Six men, aged between 20 and 30, are investigated for various offences under the Road Traffic Act 1961 and Active Mobility Act 2017.

The officers impounded one PMD and three PABs.

All images via Singapore Police Force