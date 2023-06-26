Back

1 killed & 9 injured after Swedish roller coaster derailed

Police investigation is ongoing.

Keyla Supharta | June 26, 2023, 01:41 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A roller coaster accident at Grona Lund theme park in Sweden killed one person and injured at least nine people on Sunday (Jun. 25), Reuters reported.

The nine injured people are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. Among the wounded, at least three had severe injuries.

Day of mourning

The accident took place after 11.30am Swedish local time.

"Today is a day of mourning at Grona Lund, we've had a very serious accident in the roller coaster Jetline, where one person has died and nine people have been injured," Grona Lund's chief executive Jan Eriksson said in a press conference, as quoted by Reuters.

14 people were on the roller coaster when the front part partially derailed, Grona Lund updated on their Facebook page. The ride then stopped in the middle of the track with one carriage inclining out.

Jenny Lagerstedt, a journalist visiting the theme park with her family, told Swedish national broadcaster SVT she was around the area and heard a metallic noise and noticed the track structure was shaking at the time of the accident.

"My husband saw a roller coaster car with people in it falling to the ground," Lagerstedt said, adding that the accident scared her children.

Police investigation ongoing

The roller coaster, launched in 1988, reaches a speed of up to 90 kilometres per hour and a height of 30 metres.

At around 11:39am, the Swedish capital emergency services received an alert that a rollercoaster "had derailed and several people were injured."

Fire trucks, ambulances, and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene shortly after the accident.

“We are emptying the park and we’ve started our investigation,” a police spokesperson said, Aljazeera reported.

Eriksson said that the 140-year-old park would be closed for at least a week to assist the police investigation.

Top image via CoasterGallery and @Ghostfriend01/Twitter.

S’porean actor Joel Choo, 29, getting married this December

They’ve been dating for a decade.

June 26, 2023, 01:42 PM

S$100 deposit for Choa Chu Kang futsal court booking, resident says too pricey for kids

Open for booking for free on Sundays.

June 26, 2023, 12:24 PM

Director at S'pore research stat board under Prime Minister's Office charged for allegedly agreeing to receive bribe

He allegedly agreed to receive shares in return for advancing a local lighting company's business interests when applying for government grants.

June 26, 2023, 12:17 PM

Nathania Ong is the first S'porean to play Eponine in the West End's 'Les Miserables'

Her rendition of "On My Own" earned her a standing ovation.

June 26, 2023, 11:50 AM

Toa Payoh gardener, 77, found dead in flat after neighbours noticed his plants wilting

So sad.

June 26, 2023, 11:48 AM

MFA advises S’poreans to defer all non-essential travel to Russia & avoid interstate trips

Unstable security situation.

June 26, 2023, 11:13 AM

No-holds-barred review: Is the new Sweet BBQ McSpicy better than OG McSpicy?

McSpicy is one of the best McDonald's burgers OF ALL TIME.

June 26, 2023, 10:30 AM

Yishun Ave 9 fatal accident: E-biker, 59, dies, police arrest car driver, 43

Arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

June 26, 2023, 03:11 AM

S’porean comedian Hirzi Zulkiflie gets birthday wish from Beyoncé at Frankfurt concert

Would have gone crazy (in love) too.

June 25, 2023, 07:25 PM

Mother & son from Yishun receive education awards from K Shanmugam 27 years apart

The woman received an Edusave Scholarship award in 1996, while her son received an Education Merit Award in 2023.

June 25, 2023, 05:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.