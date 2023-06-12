Redefining one's success & finding meaning for every S'porean will keep 'S'pore Story' going: Lawrence Wong

"What is the 'good life' we aspire towards, and what does the Singapore Story mean to all of us?" Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong asked.

Speaking to an audience of 950 attendees at the Institute of Policy Studies' 35th anniversary conference on Jun. 12, 2023, Wong addressed the topic of Singapore's social compact and Singaporean ideals of success.

Wong acknowledged Singapore's median real income growth and income inequality decline but cautioned that we're heading into a more dangerous and troubled external environment.

Wong explained that technological and social shifts like a rapidly ageing population, slowing social mobility, and greater anxieties and stresses felt by various demographics called for a timely update of our social mindset.

Less focus on material wealth

A new approach to success must be adopted, Wong said.

He pointed out that Singaporeans used to set their eyes on the 5Cs – cash, car, credit card, condominium, and country club membership.

While this goal is outdated, Wong noted that Singaporeans still tend to converge around certain material definitions of successes, such as the size of the paycheck, their property, or the prestige of a brand-name school.