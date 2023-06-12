Redefining one's success & finding meaning for every S'porean will keep 'S'pore Story' going: Lawrence Wong

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
"What is the 'good life' we aspire towards, and what does the Singapore Story mean to all of us?" Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong asked.
Speaking to an audience of 950 attendees at the Institute of Policy Studies' 35th anniversary conference on Jun. 12, 2023, Wong addressed the topic of Singapore's social compact and Singaporean ideals of success.
Wong acknowledged Singapore's median real income growth and income inequality decline but cautioned that we're heading into a more dangerous and troubled external environment.
Wong explained that technological and social shifts like a rapidly ageing population, slowing social mobility, and greater anxieties and stresses felt by various demographics called for a timely update of our social mindset.
Less focus on material wealth
A new approach to success must be adopted, Wong said.
He pointed out that Singaporeans used to set their eyes on the 5Cs – cash, car, credit card, condominium, and country club membership.
While this goal is outdated, Wong noted that Singaporeans still tend to converge around certain material definitions of successes, such as the size of the paycheck, their property, or the prestige of a brand-name school.
He clarified that it is important for people to be concerned about the basics in life — such as being meaningfully employed, having a home, or providing for the family.
"But how far should we go in pursuing our material goals?" Wong asked.
"How much is enough? How do we avoid getting trapped in a vicious cycle of endless competition, just to keep up with the Joneses or to get ahead of others?"
From his engagements with Singaporeans, Wong shared that more people are starting to prioritise more intangible aspects of life, like having a "sense of purpose and fulfilment".
Value of different paths
"In other words, success is less about means and more about meaning," Wong said.
He encouraged Singaporeans to value the success of every individual — each one pursuing his or her path.
Whether someone wishes to focus on family instead of work or possesses talent in non-academic fields like arts and sports, there must be a place for them to shine.
The revised Singapore Story, according to Wong, must base its success not just on one template but on the diverse paths taken by all Singaporeans.
Lifelong learning over grades
Developing a more inclusive version of success also involves rethinking education and skills.
He pointed out that PSLE T-scores are now a thing of the past, and streaming is being phased out, yet Singaporeans still focus too much on brand-name schools and letter grades.
"Not surprisingly, many students feel caught in a rat race from a young age," said Wong.
While it's not easy to shake the entrenched mindset of these comparisons and preferred schools., Wong assured that "every child can be assured of a good education", regardless of which school they go to, and he is "determined to make sure every school remains a good school."
Wong pointed out that growth and learning must also extend beyond formal education.
"Success is about lifelong learning – always learning, always improving and always doing better, in school and beyond," Wong explained.
He added that Singaporeans have the opportunity to equip themselves with new or upgraded skills through programmes like SkillsFuture, which grant them the mobility to switch career paths or further pursue areas of interest, should they not have had the chance to in their academic institutions.
Wong concluded his point by declaring that Singapore must work towards being a "full-fledged Learning Society" so that "every citizen is equipped and well positioned to pursue their version of the Singapore Story".
A Singapore story together as one people
Besides talking about how the government will help every Singaporean pursue their own Singapore Story, Wong reminded Singaporeans that both the broad middle and the vulnerable must not be left behind.
"We need a renewed sense of solidarity to underpin our refreshed social compact: we need to be less about ‘I’, ‘me’ and ‘mine’, more about ‘we’, ‘us’ and ‘ours’," Wong said.
He pointed out that no one succeeds alone, "Every success story is a shared story. We all stand on the shoulders of those who came before us."
Wong emphasised that every Singaporean must do their part — neighbours strengthening kampong spirit with each other, employers valuing their workers, consumers treating service and technical staff with respect, parents giving their children more space to discover their dreams, people who have benefited from society giving back through philanthropy, among many others.
"That’s how we can keep the Singapore Story going, and we can move forward together as one people."
Top image by Julia Yee
