Red Velvet's Yeri in S'pore on Jun. 24 to promote new drama

You might be able to catch South Korean girl group Red Velvet's Yeri, otherwise known as Kim Ye Rim, along with 'Cheer Up' actress Lee Eun Saem, in Singapore on Jun. 24, 2023.

They are coming to town to promote their new drama "Cheongdam International High School".

They will be at the B4 ION Station, located in ION Orchard, at 2pm on Jun. 24.

Apart from sharing more about their drama, there will be some fans who may get chosen to go on stage to play games with the stars.

Exciting stuff.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo from tvN Asia's Instagram