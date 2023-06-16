Back

Red Velvet's Yeri in S'pore on Jun. 24 to promote new drama

Belle Tay | June 16, 2023, 02:40 PM

You might be able to catch  South Korean girl group Red Velvet's Yeri, otherwise known as Kim Ye Rim, along with 'Cheer Up' actress Lee Eun Saem, in Singapore on Jun. 24, 2023.

They are coming to town to promote their new drama "Cheongdam International High School".

They will be at the B4 ION Station, located in ION Orchard, at 2pm on Jun. 24.

Apart from sharing more about their drama, there will be some fans who may get chosen to go on stage to play games with the stars.

Top photo from tvN Asia's Instagram

