Red Dot United celebrates 3 years since formation, honours opposition leaders Chee Soon Juan & Chiam See Tong

On Jun. 24, supporters of Red Dot United (RDU) gathered to celebrate three years since the political party first formed to contest the 2020 General Elections.

The anniversary gala dinner was held at Mouth Restaurant in Tanjong Pagar and saw speeches from party chief Ravi Philemon and chairman David Foo.

Addressing his supporters, Philemon stressed the importance of relying on strong rules-based institutions rather than a system that hinged on a "few good men".

Such institutions provided essential checks and balances against abuses of power, said Philemon.

Foo's speech recalled RDU's formation weeks before GE2020, the battle the party faced competing in Jurong GRC against a team led by the ever-popular Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and the uphill task of raising the S$70,000 needed for election deposits

"But, my friends, we not only weathered the storm, we surpassed expectations," said Foo.

Chee Soon Juan, Chiam See Tong receive awards

In addition, the gala dinner also paid tribute to stalwarts of the opposition politics in Singapore.

Chee Soon Juan, secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party, received the "Visionary Opposition Leader" award, while his one-time mentor Chiam See Tong was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his "remarkable leadership spanning over four decades, serving as an inspiration to many".

Former non-constituency member of parliament Lina Chiam, Chiam's wife, received the award on his behalf.

A press release from RDU concluded that the party remained steadfast in its commitment to building robust institutions and championing a compassionate society.

The dinner — which raised funds for the party's activities — sold out all 160 seats within five days of tickets going on sale.

According to an RDU spokesperson, at least some of the money raised will go towards preparations for the next general election.

"The allocation of the funding will be based on careful consideration and strategic planning to address the various needs and priorities of our work for Singaporeans," said the spokesperson.

"As the party progresses, we will continue to work towards initiatives and projects that aim to enhance the well-being of Singaporeans and our local businesses."

