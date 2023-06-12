Cute pyjama shark lying on its back at Hong Kong aquarium not dead, just sleeping

We all know that sleep is an integral part of our lives, though many of us don’t get enough of it.

It was no exception for one pyjama shark at the Shark Mystique aquarium of Hong Kong’s Ocean Park.

In a viral TikTok video dated Jun. 1 by user @_efhraim, a shark can be seen lying on its back in its blue aquarium tank.

It was visibly motionless, while its (kinda cute) triangular pectoral fins made it look like any of us sprawled on the bed.

The video then panned to a sign plastered on the glass, which read “don’t worry, I’m just sleeping”, accompanied by a rather accurate drawing of the sleepy shark.

It appeared that the aquarium was trying to reassure visitors, including the video’s uploader, that the pyjama shark was not dead, just fast asleep.

The Pyjama Shark

The pyjama shark, also known as the striped catshark, is a species of catshark endemic to South African coastal waters.

It has thick stripes across its back and sides, and is around one metre long.

Netizens very amused

As of time of writing, the video has garnered more than 3.4 million views and 647,000 likes.

Many were amused at the aptness of the shark’s species name, while others found its sleepy antics relatable.

One user also pointed out that the park might have put up the sign to reassure worried visitors.

Sharks do rest

Different types of sharks have different ways of sleeping, as well as periods of activity and deep rest.

Sharks’ sleeping behaviours are dependent on how they breathe, though it remains a mystery whether they can really sleep like how humans do.

