Back

Cute pyjama shark lying on its back at Hong Kong aquarium not dead, just sleeping

Zzzz.

Yen Zhi Yi | June 12, 2023, 05:10 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

We all know that sleep is an integral part of our lives, though many of us don’t get enough of it.

It was no exception for one pyjama shark at the Shark Mystique aquarium of Hong Kong’s Ocean Park.

In a viral TikTok video dated Jun. 1 by user @_efhraim, a shark can be seen lying on its back in its blue aquarium tank.

@_efhraim My heart 😅 I thought it's dead 🤦‍♂️ #Oceanpark #Fyp #hongkong #seacreatures #Prank #Dead #shark #Sleeping ♬ original sound - Efh

It was visibly motionless, while its (kinda cute) triangular pectoral fins made it look like any of us sprawled on the bed.

Screenshot via TikTok/@_efhraim

The video then panned to a sign plastered on the glass, which read “don’t worry, I’m just sleeping”, accompanied by a rather accurate drawing of the sleepy shark.

Screenshot via TikTok/@_efhraim

It appeared that the aquarium was trying to reassure visitors, including the video’s uploader, that the pyjama shark was not dead, just fast asleep.

The Pyjama Shark

The pyjama shark, also known as the striped catshark, is a species of catshark endemic to South African coastal waters.

It has thick stripes across its back and sides, and is around one metre long.

Image via Wikipedia

Netizens very amused

As of time of writing, the video has garnered more than 3.4 million views and 647,000 likes.

Many were amused at the aptness of the shark’s species name, while others found its sleepy antics relatable.

One user also pointed out that the park might have put up the sign to reassure worried visitors.

Sharks do rest

Different types of sharks have different ways of sleeping, as well as periods of activity and deep rest.

Sharks’ sleeping behaviours are dependent on how they breathe, though it remains a mystery whether they can really sleep like how humans do.

Related story:

Top images via TikTok/@_efhraim

S'pore BMW Car Club apologises after convoy seen in M'sia hogging Penang Bridge road

Many Malaysians reacted in anger at the video.

June 12, 2023, 04:59 PM

Harvey Norman Ossia's founder George Goh running for S'pore President, questions if Tharman is 'right man'

Another potential candidate.

June 12, 2023, 04:49 PM

SAF regular found dead at Changi Naval Base, no foul play suspected

The police have classified the case as an unnatural death.

June 12, 2023, 04:38 PM

Government will continue to hear from singles & 'calibrate quite carefully' the overall demand for housing: Sim Ann

Sim acknowledged that the topic of singles' homeownership is something that the government has heard before.

June 12, 2023, 03:59 PM

S'porean jailed 4 days for smoking & residing in ECP without licence declined govt help repeatedly

The man also previously informed NParks officers and the court that he had a home in Singapore.

June 12, 2023, 03:25 PM

Man in Taiwan hires crane to hoist vans on to rooftop to avoid parking fines

Please don't try.

June 12, 2023, 02:56 PM

Chan Chun Sing: Exclusive networks will fracture society, alumni of 'illustrious schools' should help others

Chan encouraged alumni to go beyond their alma mater.

June 12, 2023, 02:38 PM

NLB piloting S$8 service that delivers borrowed books, magazines to your house

Convenient.

June 12, 2023, 02:33 PM

Kim Jong Un says he will ‘hold hands firmly’ with Putin & boost strategic cooperation with Russia

Kim was sending a greeting message to Putin.

June 12, 2023, 02:14 PM

Doctors explain: When to visit the Emergency Department & when to see a General Practitioner instead

Don’t treat the ED like your GP.

June 12, 2023, 02:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.