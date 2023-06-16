Back

S'pore property agent's flyer made to look like parking ticket, left on vehicle, called out for being gimmicky

The motorist thinks it's not funny.

Belmont Lay | June 16, 2023, 12:30 PM

Events

A flyer by a real estate agent in Singapore, which was made to look like a parking ticket, has been slammed for being gimmicky and irresponsible.

This was after the flyer was placed on the windscreen of a vehicle.

The complaint was put up in the Complaint Singapore Unrestricted Facebook group on June 10.

The complainant, who was anonymous, wrote: "Got this on my windscreen. I must say that this is very lame and not funny at all!"

"No driver like to see this kind of joke on their windscreen!"

"And you jolly well don’t litter with your cheap marketing gimmick on our cars! If it rains, this will stick on to the windscreen!"

What ticket said

The parking summons stated that it is a “notice of no offence”, and added: “Transgression: Parking beautifully.”

The real estate agent being promoted is Shahirah Shaik from Singapore Realtors Inc (SRI).

The flyer also stated that customers can save on fees with the agency.

Council looking into it

The Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) said in response to media queries that it is looking into the matter.

CEA’s code of ethics and advertising guidelines stated that flyers should not be placed on car windscreens.

They should also not cause public nuisance or pose a security hazard.

A CEA disciplinary committee can call for the suspension of an agent’s registration after a matter is referred to it.

It may also impose a censure or fine the errant property agent up to S$5,000.

Top photos via Complaint Singapore Unrestricted

