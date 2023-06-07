Back

'Pontianak' entity sighted at JB immigration complex, not Tuas Checkpoint

Not only crowded with people.

Belmont Lay | June 07, 2023, 03:31 PM

Everyone who has made the journey up north to Johor these days will know that it is getting super crowded with many people traversing the land checkpoints for work and leisure.

But a pontianak?

That was apparently what one person caught on camera at the land crossing at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru.

The CIQ is linked to the Causeway and Woodlands Checkpoint.

A Facebook post on June 3 showed what appeared to be a ghostly figure with long hair and in white apparel standing close to the rafters in the CIQ building.

Location at CIQ in JB, not Tuas as captioned. Photo via Adi Smartbox MYiptv
However, the caption wrongly identified the location as Tuas Checkpoint.

Entrance at CIQ in JB

It is not known when the photo was taken.

In response to the photo, one commenter posted another picture showing what appeared to be a similar-looking entity at the ground level.

via Mohd Saiful

A pontianak, for the uninitiated, is a female spirit.

Responses

Commenters who responded to the post failed to notice that the location was not at Tuas Checkpoint.

Those who speculated about the presence of the entity at the location said it was almost acting like a customs officer.

Others said the images were too clear to be real, and implying they are likely doctored.

One commenter who noted that the checkpoint was empty at that time said the photos were self-explanatory.

Top photos via Adi Smartbox MYiptv & Mohd Saiful

