SPF patrol robots roaming Changi Airport T4, don't pet them though

Julia Yee | June 15, 2023, 04:53 PM

The newest members of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have extendable necks, all the better to watch you with.

This is a patrol robot.

Since April 2023, this robot and others like it have been roaming Changi Airport Terminal 4, adding a new dimension to the police presence there.

Granted, they're not as animated as SBS Transit's robotic dog, but these non-human officers are well equipped to serve their function.

Cool features

The patrol robot is an extension of the police officers' eyes, ears, and mouths.

Its pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera scans wide areas and captures live details.

This is attached to a 2.3m extendable mast, which allows for an unimpeded 360-degree field of view, even in large crowds.

In-built speakers and an LCD panel help broadcast audio and visual messages.

The robot even has a conspicuous button you can press to call the police — not to chat, but if you need to report something.

The robots represent a milestone in the SPF's exploration of robotics in policing, said Superintendent of Police, Lim Ke Wei.

"The integration of robotics enhances the operational efficiency and capabilities of our frontline officers, enabling them to be more effective in their duties."

SPF aims to progressively deploy such patrol robots to augment police operations across the island.

Robot in action

The machines are said to be "autonomous", which means they will be allowed to roam independently.

As of now though, as the robots are still learning the lay of the land at T4, they'll be accompanied by human buddies.

SPF showed Mothership how a robot would "complement" officers on duty with a short skit.

We will now share it with you for education purposes.

Let's say the robot is rolling along with its officer pals, when suddenly, the officers spot a suspicious personnel.

As the officers head over to attend to the situation, the robot is free to continue patrolling.

Blinkers, speakers, and sirens may also be set off to cordon the area or warn bystanders before other personnel arrive.

Unfortunately, we were not allowed to pet the robot.

All images from Julia Yee

