PAP's Eric Chua, Derrick Goh spotted at Pink Dot 2023

This year's in-person Pink Dot event, its 15th edition since the event's inception, saw large crowds of attendees gathered at Hong Lim Park on Jun. 24.

Aside from that, this was also the first Pink Dot after Singapore decriminalised sex between men.

Among the throngs of people who turned up was Eric Chua, a Member of Parliament (MP) for the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

He is also the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

We also spotted Nee Soon GRC MP Derrick Goh in attendance.

Chua: Attending in his personal capacity

Chua, who holds a seat in Tanjong Pagar GRC, was photographed with other Pink Dot attendees such as Paralympic medallists Yip Pin Xiu and Theresa Goh.

Goh served as a Pink Dot ambassador in 2017 as well.

Chua initially declined to be interviewed, saying that he was attending the event strictly in his "personal capacity".

Later, he explained to Mothership that he was there to support two of his close friends, whom he has known for the past few years because of his work in MCCY.

"So I'm here just to be with them, and show my support," he added.

Chua also said that it was his first time at a Pink Dot event, although he has always had LGBT friends.

'Important to maintain a listening ear'

Chua acknowledged that from the government's point of view, such events provide opportunities to engage with different parts of the community. As such, it is important to "maintain a listening ear to what's happening on the ground", he said.

"It could be the Pink Dot community, or it could be others," Chua elaborated.

"The key thing is to remain engaged, and remain in contact, in touch [with what's happening]...At the end of the day, we must reflect the sentiments on the ground."

Derrick Goh: Keen to join first post-pandemic Pink Dot event

Goh, who was there at the invitation of his friends, said that he was keen to join the celebration since it was the first post-pandemic Pink Dot event.

"Everyone's been through a very hard time through Covid-19 right? So it's nice to see everyone together."

Stressing that he was attending in his personal capacity, he said that has spoken in support of the repeal of Section 377A and he was glad that "we took the decision as a country to do this".

Speaking of the repeal, we asked if Goh sees it paving the way for more of such policies in the future.

"I don't think so," he said in his personal capacity, before explaining that it's a broader issue about treating each other with respect:

"I think we want everyone to be treated equally, and well, with respect. I think that's where we are comfortable as a country."

Top images by Mothership.