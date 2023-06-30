Pedestrian in CTE tunnel dies after accident, driver, 35, assisting with investigations

An accident in a Central Expressway (CTE) tunnel in the early hours of Jun. 29 resulted in the death of one pedestrian.

Footage of the aftermath of the accident was posted by TikTok user @ryesman on the same day.

According to the user, the incident happened in the tunnel towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway, near the Cairnhill Circle exit.

The rightmost lane in the tunnel was cordoned off.

An ambulance, a recovery vehicle, and police cars were on scene.

A white sheet was laid out on the ground.

A white SUV with a visibly dented bonnet was also seen.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 6am.

The pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition, a 35-year-old male driver is assisting with police investigations.

Expressways in Singapore are generally not accessible to pedestrians and cyclist.

There was no information on how the pedestrian found his way into the expressway tunnel.

All images: @ryesman/TikTok