Bishan community cat is tourist attraction on Google Maps

10/10 recommend.

Fiona Tan | June 04, 2023, 11:35 AM

Update on June. 4, 2023, 7:30pm: Following the feedback from our readers, Peanut's location and potential timings of its appearances have been removed.

In what seems like a stroke of genius, an individual has made a community cat in Bishan a tourist attraction on Google Maps.

Friendly cat

According to the information on Google, the tabby community cat goes by the name Peanut.

Peanut can be found roaming in the Bishan vicinity.

Peanut attempting to do a snooze. Image from Google Maps.

Patrons who have visited and interacted with Peanut have given the cat a solid five-star review, commending it for its friendliness.

How friendly is Peanut, you ask?

So friendly that the tourist attraction has been labelled as "Friendly Cat".

Based on the pictures, Peanut has no qualms about getting up close and pawsonal with guests.

Image from Google Maps.

Besides being welcoming, Peanut is known to charm the socks off passersby with its cuteness.

Image from Google Maps.

Image from Google Maps.

But don't just take our word for it, look at what this individual has to say.

Image screenshot from Google.

Naw.

Top image from Google Maps

