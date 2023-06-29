Woman's lower left leg severed after accident involving travelator in Bangkok airport

A woman has lost her lower left leg after it was "sucked by a moving walkway" in Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport.

Don Mueang Airport confirmed that the accident happened at about 8:40am on Jun. 29.

The passenger is believed to have fallen down after being hit by a piece of luggage. After which, her leg was reportedly trapped in the travelator.

Thai media Manager Daily 360 Degree stated that the passenger's leg has been severed above the knee.

She was sent to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, where she is receiving medical treatment.

A photo shared on Korean website SLR Club's forum showed the woman sitting on the travelator. Her left leg, up to about knee level, was not visible in the photo.

Two comb plates were seen displaced from their respective positions at the end of the travelator. A pink luggage was also spotted in the photo.

The woman was supposed to board a domestic flight, which suggests the incident happened in Terminal 2 of Don Mueang Airport.

Karun Thanakuljeerapat, director of Don Mueang Airport, told Thai media that closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage will be used for investigations, according to Khaosod Online.

Use of the travelator in question has been halted temporarily, and the engineering team is looking into what happened.

Top photo from Don Mueang Airport's Facebook