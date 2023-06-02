Back

4 opposition parties announce alliance, will contest in next GE as one

It will be called "People's Alliance".

Gawain Pek | June 02, 2023, 12:00 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Four opposition parties in Singapore announced the formation of an alliance on Thursday (Jun. 1).

The alliance comprises People's Voice, The Reform Party, People's Power Party and the Democratic Progressive Party.

It will be called "People's Alliance".

Will contest in next GE as one

The formation of the alliance was announced in posts on the Facebook pages of the parties involved.

"We have heeded the calls of Singaporeans and decided that the time for talking about opposition unity without the formation of an alliance, is long past," the posts read.

The parties have taken steps to register the alliance with the Registry of Societies, and will hold a press conference once the registration is approved.

"We are agreed on the most critical issues affecting prosperity of our people and country in the coming decades. We have a ready manifesto to take the country for the next General Election," the parties stated in the posts.

In the next GE which is due by 2025, the four parties shared that they will contest under the single entity of the alliance.

"The Alliance will contest in all the seats which the respective parties contested in for GE 2020 and more, for the upcoming General Election," the posts revealed.

In talks since Jan. 2023

The make-up of the central executive committee of the new alliance was also announced:

  • Kenneth Jeyaretnam - Chairman

  • Peter Soh - Vice-Chairman

  • Lim Tean - Secretary-General

  • Yasmine Valentina - Assistant Secretary-General

  • Mohamad Hamim Bin Aliyas - Treasurer

  • Michael Fang - Assistant Treasurer

  • Goh Meng Seng - Organising Secretary

  • Juliana Binte Juwahir - Assistant Organising Secretary

  • Abdul Malik Bin Rahmat - Member

  • Lim Lian Chin - Member

  • Chiu Shin Kong - Member

  • Mahaboob Batcha s/o Abdul Rasheed - Member

According to the posts, the four parties have been in talks since January 2023 to form the alliance.

It noted that the latest attempt to form an opposition alliance was in 2018, where talks amongst seven parties "unfortunately went nowhere".

Top image via Wikipedia, The Reform Party website, Democratic Progressive Party/Facebook, People's Power Party/Facebook

Ex-NCMP Daniel Goh expelled from Workers' Party

He said that his retirement from politics "is complete".

June 02, 2023, 11:29 AM

Nepali Sherpa saves Malaysian climber found hanging from a rope in Everest's death zone

He carried the Malaysian man on his back for six hours after convincing his Chinese client to give up attempting the summit to save a life.

June 02, 2023, 10:54 AM

Here's why Vesak Day falls on different days in different countries

So when exactly is Vesak Day? The answer depends on where you live.

June 02, 2023, 10:17 AM

S'pore cyclist, 38, gestures overtaking car to 'watch out', female driver & male passenger get down to beat him up

They were arguing over the "right of way" and claimed the cyclist swung his bicycle at them.

June 02, 2023, 03:00 AM

The Strokes performing first-ever show in S'pore on Aug. 2, 2023

Tickets on sale June 7.

June 02, 2023, 02:20 AM

Man, 80, receives written warning for not returning chopsticks, bowl & plate at Chinatown food complex

He was one of the first people to receive the written warning as authorities step up enforcement starting Jun. 1, 2023.

June 01, 2023, 11:31 PM

Ng Eng Hen meets China defence minister Li Shangfu, S'pore & China to set up high-level telephone line

Li is on an introductory visit to Singapore from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4.

June 01, 2023, 06:52 PM

S'pore ups penalties for drug possession to 30 years' jail, 15 strokes of cane

The remaining provisions of the MDA will take effect in the first half of 2024.

June 01, 2023, 06:28 PM

Ralph Lauren to open Ralph's Coffee cafe at Marina Bay Sands in mid-July 2023

Finally in Singapore.

June 01, 2023, 06:19 PM

More sweaty 29°C nights in S'pore in first 2 weeks of June 2023

But thy eternal summer will not fade.

June 01, 2023, 06:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.