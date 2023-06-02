4 opposition parties announce alliance, will contest in next GE as one

Four opposition parties in Singapore announced the formation of an alliance on Thursday (Jun. 1).

The alliance comprises People's Voice, The Reform Party, People's Power Party and the Democratic Progressive Party.

It will be called "People's Alliance".

Will contest in next GE as one

The formation of the alliance was announced in posts on the Facebook pages of the parties involved.

"We have heeded the calls of Singaporeans and decided that the time for talking about opposition unity without the formation of an alliance, is long past," the posts read.

The parties have taken steps to register the alliance with the Registry of Societies, and will hold a press conference once the registration is approved.

"We are agreed on the most critical issues affecting prosperity of our people and country in the coming decades. We have a ready manifesto to take the country for the next General Election," the parties stated in the posts.

In the next GE which is due by 2025, the four parties shared that they will contest under the single entity of the alliance.

"The Alliance will contest in all the seats which the respective parties contested in for GE 2020 and more, for the upcoming General Election," the posts revealed.

In talks since Jan. 2023

The make-up of the central executive committee of the new alliance was also announced:

Kenneth Jeyaretnam - Chairman

Peter Soh - Vice-Chairman

Lim Tean - Secretary-General

Yasmine Valentina - Assistant Secretary-General

Mohamad Hamim Bin Aliyas - Treasurer

Michael Fang - Assistant Treasurer

Goh Meng Seng - Organising Secretary

Juliana Binte Juwahir - Assistant Organising Secretary

Abdul Malik Bin Rahmat - Member

Lim Lian Chin - Member

Chiu Shin Kong - Member

Mahaboob Batcha s/o Abdul Rasheed - Member

According to the posts, the four parties have been in talks since January 2023 to form the alliance.

It noted that the latest attempt to form an opposition alliance was in 2018, where talks amongst seven parties "unfortunately went nowhere".

