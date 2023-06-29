OG Golden Mile Complex fried banana & sweet potato ball stall now located near Nicoll Highway MRT

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

You might have heard of the snaking queues for Talad Thai Banana, located within the Thai Supermarket food area at its Aperia Mall home.

What you might not know is that Talad is not the OG stall famous for its fried sweet potato balls and banana fritters.

Here's a visual representation of the said fried banana stall for those of you who need it:

Golden Banana moved to the quiet City Gate mall, located a short walk away from Nicoll Highway MRT station.

Located on the second floor of the building, the standalone store tends to get busy on weekday afternoons, as City Gate is also home to a number of tuition and enrichment centres.

Mothership observed that students, with their parents in tow, make a beeline to Golden Banana in between lessons.

The menu

The menu is kept simple: you can choose from the banana fritters (S$4 for six pieces), or the sweet potato balls (S$4 for 12 pieces).

If you can't decide, you can get a mix of both from S$5.

Now you know where to go for your fix.

Golden Banana

Address: City Gate, 371 Beach Road #02-27, Singapore 199597

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am - 10:30pm

