NUS breaks into top 10 global universities ranking for 1st time ever

Best around here.

Belmont Lay | June 29, 2023, 11:18 AM

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has made it to the top 10 global ranking of institutions -- for the first time.

It came in eighth in the latest Britain-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024 released on Jun. 28, 2023.

This makes NUS the highest-ranked Asian university and the first from Asia to be in the top 10.

It was 11th in the rankings released last year.

Top 5 unis

The QS rankings is frequently dominated by universities from the U.S. and Britain.

Ranked first is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which also came out tops in the previous years.

University of Cambridge and University of Oxford are ranked second and third respectively, while Harvard University is fourth.

At fifth place is Stanford University.

New metrics

Three new metrics are used in the current updated methodology.

An institution’s commitment to sustainability, employment outcomes, and international research network have been taken into account.

Weighting for previous metrics, such as academic reputation, has gone down from 40 per cent to 30 per cent, while employer reputation went up from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

NUS is ranked seventh for employment outcomes, 15th for academic reputation, and 64th for citations per faculty.

Other Singapore unis

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) fell from the 19th to 26th spot in the latest table.

The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) made its debut in 429th place.

Singapore Management University (SMU) was in 545th position.

