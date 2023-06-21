North Vista Secondary School gives sassy replies to negative Google reviews

It's not new to see some establishments taking offence at negative Google reviews online, and responding in a less than pleasant manner.

These responses were likely provided by the owners or staff of the businesses, but in the case of North Vista Secondary School, it seems like someone not from the school's administration might have gotten hold of the school's Google account -- and have been leaving sassy responses.

Very casual replies

The school, located in Sengkang, recently started replying to some of its Google reviews, albeit in a rather casual and informal manner.

These first came to light via a TikTok showing screenshots of some of the replies.

As of Jun. 21, there were over 60 reviews posted in the last two days, most of which are negative and gave only one-star ratings.

Reviews that rated the school five stars were sardonic at best.

Some of these reviews also received some replies, ranging from nonchalant, to zingers.

It seems some reviews were submitted by individuals who are not students, staff or alumni of the school as well.

Prior to this recent spate, reviews submitted were few and far between.

Mothership has reached out to North Vista Secondary School for more information.

Top photo from Google and Google Maps streetview