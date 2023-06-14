Back

Driver of M'sian car banned from entering S'pore after using bus lane to cut queue at Causeway

Orh hor.

Daniel Seow | June 14, 2023, 04:44 PM

Amidst a sea of vehicles on the Causeway last weekend, one Malaysian driver was caught on video trying to beat the jam by using the dedicated bus and lorry lane.

However, the driver has since been banned from entering Singapore by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), for "disobeying traffic rules" and "driving dangerously".

The video

The video, which was shared in the "SG Road Vigilante" group on Facebook on June 11, shows a black Toyota Alphard driving along the rightmost lane, which is designated for buses and lorries.

Meanwhile, the other two lanes are noticeably congested with cars.

Eventually, two auxiliary police officers are seen trying to stop the black car.

However, as they approach the vehicle, the driver swerves the car around them and zooms off into the distance.

Driver was asked to make a U-turn, but did not comply

In response to Mothership's enquiries, an ICA spokesperson confirmed that the incident took place at the Woodlands Checkpoint, on June 10, and that the driver of the Malaysia-registered vehicle was attempting to cut the queue of vehicles entering Malaysia, by using the dedicated bus and lorry lane.

The vehicle was subsequently stopped by two auxiliary police officers and asked to make a U-turn back into Singapore.

However, the driver failed to comply with the officers’ instructions, and dangerously continued driving forward, the spokesperson explained.

ICA has since identified the driver of the vehicle, and stated that both the driver and vehicle are banned from entering Singapore.

A police report has also been lodged, and investigations are ongoing.

"Action will be taken against motorists caught queue cutting": ICA

ICA also reiterated that they do not condone the behaviour of errant motorists who deliberately disobey traffic rules, adding that enforcement actions will be taken against motorists who cut queues.

"Such acts pose as a safety hazard to officers as well as other checkpoint users and put them at risk," the spokesperson explained.

"We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints."

Top image from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

 

