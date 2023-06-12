Mister Donut opening 2nd S'pore outlet at Velocity @ Novena with café selling coffee & tea

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Following the grand opening of its very first Singapore outlet at Junction 8, Mister Donut announced that it is opening a second outlet in Singapore on July 6.
The second outlet will be located at Velocity @ Novena Square and will feature a café serving freshly brewed coffee and tea.
The second outlet will continue selling its classic Pon De Rings, French Cruller and Old Fashion.
Great responses
Mister Donut has enjoyed a great response from Singaporeans since it launched its first outlet at Junction 8 in May 2023.
According to Mister Donut, all its products were swiftly wiped and sold out before 6pm, every day.
Locations
Address and opening hours:
- Velocity @ Novena Square
238 Thomson Rd, #01-72/73 Singapore 307683
Opening Hours: Daily 11.00am – 9.00pm (subject to sold-out timing)
- Junction 8
9 Bishan Place, #02-27A, Junction 8, Singapore 579837 Opening Hours: Daily 11.00am – 8.30pm (subject to sold-out timing)
