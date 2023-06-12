Mister Donut opening 2nd S'pore outlet at Velocity @ Novena with café selling coffee & tea

Following the grand opening of its very first Singapore outlet at Junction 8, Mister Donut announced that it is opening a second outlet in Singapore on July 6.

The second outlet will be located at Velocity @ Novena Square and will feature a café serving freshly brewed coffee and tea.

The second outlet will continue selling its classic Pon De Rings, French Cruller and Old Fashion.

Great responses

Mister Donut has enjoyed a great response from Singaporeans since it launched its first outlet at Junction 8 in May 2023.

According to Mister Donut, all its products were swiftly wiped and sold out before 6pm, every day.

Locations

Address and opening hours:

Velocity @ Novena Square 238 Thomson Rd, #01-72/73 Singapore 307683 Opening Hours: Daily 11.00am – 9.00pm (subject to sold-out timing)

Junction 8 9 Bishan Place, #02-27A, Junction 8, Singapore 579837 Opening Hours: Daily 11.00am – 8.30pm (subject to sold-out timing)

Top image via Greg Cinco/Google Street Views and Livia Soh.