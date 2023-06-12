Back

Mister Donut opening 2nd S'pore outlet at Velocity @ Novena with café selling coffee & tea

Keyla Supharta | June 12, 2023, 05:51 PM

Following the grand opening of its very first Singapore outlet at Junction 8, Mister Donut announced that it is opening a second outlet in Singapore on July 6.

The second outlet will be located at Velocity @ Novena Square and will feature a café serving freshly brewed coffee and tea.

The second outlet will continue selling its classic Pon De Rings, French Cruller and Old Fashion.

Image via Mister Donut.

Great responses

Mister Donut has enjoyed a great response from Singaporeans since it launched its first outlet at Junction 8 in May 2023.

According to Mister Donut, all its products were swiftly wiped and sold out before 6pm, every day.

Image via Livia Soh.

@nova.mothership See you in line 🍩🤩 #fyp #tiktoksg #sgfoodie #misterdonut #misterdonutsg ♬ original sound nova.mothership

Locations

Address and opening hours:

  • Velocity @ Novena Square

    238 Thomson Rd, #01-72/73 Singapore 307683

    Opening Hours: Daily 11.00am – 9.00pm (subject to sold-out timing)

  • Junction 8

    9 Bishan Place, #02-27A, Junction 8, Singapore 579837 Opening Hours: Daily 11.00am – 8.30pm (subject to sold-out timing)

Top image via Greg Cinco/Google Street Views and Livia Soh.

