Back

McDonald's at NTU & TP giving free Hash Brown Oreo McFlurry sandwiches on Jun. 9

Upgrade from Oreo McFlurry and fries.

Julia Yee | June 08, 2023, 11:59 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

McDonald's is bringing a viral Australian food hack to Singapore.

You see, when it comes to our two favourite McDonald's snacks, the hash brown and Oreo McFlurry, Singaporeans have been eating them all wrong.

We present to you: Hash Brown Oreo McFlurry sanga.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by McDonald's Singapore (@mcdsg)

"Sanga" is Aussie for "sandwich", by the way.

On Jun. 9 from 9am to 11am, the McDonald's at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Temasek Polytechnic will be handing out DIY Hash Brown Oreo McFlurry sandwich kits to the first 50 redemptions per location.

Each redemption includes one Oreo McFlurry and two hash browns.

You just need to show this post while ordering.

Oreo-gins

The sandwich appears to have originated from TikTok.

On May. 21, 2023, Australian influencer Kelly Arvan (@arvanfamily) posted a TikTok video of her trying the unorthodox combination.

@arvanfamily Snack Series ✨ Comment what i should try #fyp #arvanfamily #mcdonalds #snack #snackhack #cravings #weirdcravings #hashbrownsandwich #icecreamsandwich #mukbang #eatingshow #foodtok ♬ original sound - Arvan Family

Speaking to Today, Arvan said she was "randomly craving for both hash browns and ice cream in bed one night".

Come morning, she hightailed it to her local "Maccas" in Point Cook, near Melbourne, to satiate her craving.

"Maccas" is Aussie for "McDonald's".

Her video was a game changer for people who loved getting experimental with their food.

Many comments even suggested more unlikely combinations.

Ramen*

Since the union of hash browns and Oreo McFlurry, the snack has been tried and approved by other trusted food critics, aka TikTokers.

@jordan_the_stallion8 said a McDonald's worker introduced another genius ingredient to the mix — bacon.

"I don't think you understand, you're changing a grown man's life right now," the TikTok user told the employee.

@jordan_the_stallion8 #fypシ ♬ original sound - Jordan_The_Stallion8

If you're still not convinced, you can always just eat your free hash browns and Oreo McFlurry separately.

Top images via McDonald's Singapore and @bechardgrave/TikTok

Vivian Balakrishnan 'appalled' by S'pore-born comedian's MH370 jibe, apologises to M'sians

Chia has deactived her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. But a clip of her performance is still available on her TikTok.

June 08, 2023, 11:56 AM

Lionel Messi confirms Inter Miami move, says he would have preferred Barcelona return

The Barcelona return fell through.

June 08, 2023, 11:31 AM

Man, 63, allegedly molested girl, 10, in Choa Chu Kang coffee shop after inviting her home to see his 'hamster'

The police arrested the man and investigations are ongoing.

June 08, 2023, 10:48 AM

S'pore's High Commissioner to M'sia: Comedian's MH370 joke 'gratuitously offensive', doesn't reflect S'pore's views

Singapore's High Commissioner apologised to Malaysians for Jocelyn Chia's "hurtful remarks".

June 08, 2023, 03:04 AM

Another video shows how Yishun passer-by took down man, 40, for police officers

He rushed in with a headlock.

June 08, 2023, 01:57 AM

Lionel Messi reportedly joining US club Inter Miami CF

A new chapter for the little man.

June 08, 2023, 12:18 AM

The Iron Sheik, former pro wrestling world champion, dies at 81

The Iranian legend.

June 08, 2023, 12:03 AM

Former US Vice President Mike Pence, 2 other Republicans announce 2024 presidential runs

They join a growing number of Republicans running against former president Donald Trump.

June 07, 2023, 11:25 PM

Hundreds of wildfires in Quebec, Canada, cause thick layer of haze to blanket New York City

New York State officials have issued an air quality health advisory.

June 07, 2023, 10:47 PM

SAFRA Choa Chu Kang opens with Burger King drive-thru, sheltered swimming pool & indoor inflatable park

It is hosting a month-long open house for NSmen and their families from Jun. 10 to Jul. 9, 2023.

June 07, 2023, 08:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.