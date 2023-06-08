McDonald's at NTU & TP giving free Hash Brown Oreo McFlurry sandwiches on Jun. 9

McDonald's is bringing a viral Australian food hack to Singapore.

You see, when it comes to our two favourite McDonald's snacks, the hash brown and Oreo McFlurry, Singaporeans have been eating them all wrong.

We present to you: Hash Brown Oreo McFlurry sanga.

"Sanga" is Aussie for "sandwich", by the way.

On Jun. 9 from 9am to 11am, the McDonald's at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Temasek Polytechnic will be handing out DIY Hash Brown Oreo McFlurry sandwich kits to the first 50 redemptions per location.

Each redemption includes one Oreo McFlurry and two hash browns.

You just need to show this post while ordering.

Oreo-gins

The sandwich appears to have originated from TikTok.

On May. 21, 2023, Australian influencer Kelly Arvan (@arvanfamily) posted a TikTok video of her trying the unorthodox combination.

Speaking to Today, Arvan said she was "randomly craving for both hash browns and ice cream in bed one night".

Come morning, she hightailed it to her local "Maccas" in Point Cook, near Melbourne, to satiate her craving.

"Maccas" is Aussie for "McDonald's".

Her video was a game changer for people who loved getting experimental with their food.

Many comments even suggested more unlikely combinations.

Since the union of hash browns and Oreo McFlurry, the snack has been tried and approved by other trusted food critics, aka TikTokers.

@jordan_the_stallion8 said a McDonald's worker introduced another genius ingredient to the mix — bacon.

"I don't think you understand, you're changing a grown man's life right now," the TikTok user told the employee.

If you're still not convinced, you can always just eat your free hash browns and Oreo McFlurry separately.

Top images via McDonald's Singapore and @bechardgrave/TikTok