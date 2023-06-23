Back

Man, 48, slaps father, 76, at AMK hawker centre on Father's Day, assisting with police investigations

The father reportedly scolded his son because he didn't have a job and would ask for money every day.

Winnie Li | June 23, 2023, 02:58 AM

A 48-year-old man is assisting with police investigations after he was filmed slapping his wheelchair-bound father in the face at 409 Ang Mo Kio Market and Food Centre on Jun. 18.

According to a video seen by Shin Min Daily News, after being scolded by his father, the man, dressed in a red shirt, stood up, walked towards his father, and slapped the elderly man in the face in front of other diners.

After hitting his father, the man walked away looking arrogant, and even told his father to call the police.

A stall assistant at the hawker centre confirmed with the Chinese paper that the father alerted the police about the assault.

Man jobless & asked for money from elderly mom every day

When Shin Min arrived at the scene of the incident, a female stall assistant shared that the man's mother actually worked at a drinks stall at the hawker centre.

"He doesn't have a job and would ask his mother for money every day. His father could not tolerate it anymore, so his father scolded him that day," she said.

However, after the man slapped his father, his mother went over and scolded her husband, telling him that he should not have provoked their son, recounted the stall assistant.

The stall assistant also revealed that the man's parents were both above 70 years old.

Moreover, the elderly man has limited mobility and relied on a wheelchair.

It had been a few days since she last saw the father after the incident, she added.

Father has been discharged from hospital

When Shin Min approached the drinks stall where the man's mother was working at, the elderly woman shared that her husband has since been discharged from the hospital and did not comment further.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed they received a call for assistance at Block 409 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at 11:55am on Sunday.

A 76-year-old man was conveyed conscious to Sengkang General Hospital, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

A 48-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps

