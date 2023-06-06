S'porean man, 47, suffers heart attack & dies during mountain bike event in M'sia

A 47-year-old Singaporean man passed away in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, after suffering a heart attack while participating in a mountain bike event on the morning of Jun. 3.

Zulkifli Bin Rosli, who lived in Woodlands, was found lying on the streets near a water factory in the southern town of Tampin at around 9:25am on Saturday, the district police chief, Anuwal Ab Wahab, told Shin Min Daily News in a statement.

Zulkifli was rushed to a hospital in Tampin, where he subsequently passed away.

Autopsy results later revealed that he suffered a heart attack, and the case was classified as a sudden death, Anuwal added.

In a Facebook post on Jun. 5, Zulkifli's wife confirmed his passing and paid tribute to her late husband, regarding him as "a great man" who was loved by everyone.

Many individuals also showed up at Zulkifli's funeral, according to a video posted by Hamdani Ahmad.The mountain bike event in which Zulkifli participated, "Tampin MTB Jamboree 2023: Moncheh Vo. 3", was jointly organised by the Tampin District Council, the Negeri Sembilan Tourism Board, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia.

Participants will need to complete a roughly 40km route, according to the event's Facebook page.

Top images via Zee Kiff & Ayaq Hitam/Facebook