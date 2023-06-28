Gojek driver charged with rash act for allegedly driving car into Upper Bukit Timah condo pool

The Singaporean man who allegedly drove a car into The Hillside condominium swimming pool was charged in court on Wednesday (Jun. 28).

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, Chean Tuck Heng, 67, was charged with one count of committing a rash act and endangering life while operating machinery.

Chean, who was a Gojek driver at the time, had allegedly driven his white Honda Vezel into the condo's swimming pool at around 9:10pm on Feb. 28, 2023.

Photos and videos of the incident were circulated on various social media platforms.

What supposedly happened

According to a statement by The Hillside condominium management, Chean was ferrying an elderly passenger when the incident occurred.

CCTV footage released by the condo management showed the car turning towards a pathway at the end of road.

It was seen hitting some potted plants on the left of the pathway's entrance.

The car then reversed, moved forward again, and hit some plants on the right, before continuing into the pathway.

The footage also showed a security guard talking to Chean through the wound-down passenger window.

The Hillside condo management said that the security guard told Chean to reverse his car, but Chean apparently ignored him. CCTV footage then showed the car continuing forward before plunging into the pool.

Chean will return to court on Aug. 8, 2023, where he intends to plead guilty.

The Straits Times reported that Chean will not be engaging a lawyer.

If convicted of committing a rash act endangering human life, Chean can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Top images via marketplaceforads/TikTok & SG Road Vigilante/FB.