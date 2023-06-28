Back

Gojek driver charged with rash act for allegedly driving car into Upper Bukit Timah condo pool

The 67-year-old Singaporean will return to court on Aug. 8, 2023.

Syahindah Ishak | June 28, 2023, 04:17 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singaporean man who allegedly drove a car into The Hillside condominium swimming pool was charged in court on Wednesday (Jun. 28).

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, Chean Tuck Heng, 67, was charged with one count of committing a rash act and endangering life while operating machinery.

Chean, who was a Gojek driver at the time, had allegedly driven his white Honda Vezel into the condo's swimming pool at around 9:10pm on Feb. 28, 2023.

Photos and videos of the incident were circulated on various social media platforms.

What supposedly happened

According to a statement by The Hillside condominium management, Chean was ferrying an elderly passenger when the incident occurred.

CCTV footage released by the condo management showed the car turning towards a pathway at the end of road.

It was seen hitting some potted plants on the left of the pathway's entrance.

The car then reversed, moved forward again, and hit some plants on the right, before continuing into the pathway.

The footage also showed a security guard talking to Chean through the wound-down passenger window.

The Hillside condo management said that the security guard told Chean to reverse his car, but Chean apparently ignored him. CCTV footage then showed the car continuing forward before plunging into the pool.

Chean will return to court on Aug. 8, 2023, where he intends to plead guilty.

The Straits Times reported that Chean will not be engaging a lawyer.

If convicted of committing a rash act endangering human life, Chean can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Related stories

Top images via marketplaceforads/TikTok & SG Road Vigilante/FB.

Man, 58, arrested after obstructing traffic at Telok Kurau & spitting in police officer's face

He had one day left on his remission order.

June 28, 2023, 06:55 PM

Agent asked if there's 'VVIP treatment' for Ministers, SLA said no: CPIB's Ridout Road report

The tenancy agreement was signed by Mrs Balakrishnan in October 2019.

June 28, 2023, 06:38 PM

Takagi Ramen to offer all NSmen & NSFs free ramen on Jul. 1 & 2

For dine-in only.

June 28, 2023, 06:12 PM

No evidence of corruption or preferential treatment, Shanmugam paid S$26,500/month for 26 Ridout Road: CPIB

The S$26,500 per month rent is the same as the guide rent.

June 28, 2023, 04:50 PM

No abuse of power or conflict of interest, finds SM Teo & CPIB review of Ridout Road rentals by Shanmugam & Vivian

The CPIB report also found no evidence of corruption or criminal wrongdoing by the Ministers.

June 28, 2023, 03:45 PM

Shopper buys S$93 shoes at Chermas & Kaeth boutique in China, realises it's not Charles & Keith

She spent around S$90 on a pair of shoes.

June 28, 2023, 03:17 PM

Michelle Yeoh will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Congrats!

June 28, 2023, 02:32 PM

Undercooked Quarter Pounder patties from 2 Yishun McDonald's outlets caused by wrong grill setting

SFA is investigating the most recent incident that occurred in June.

June 28, 2023, 02:03 PM

Minimalistic cafe near Outram Park has charging points & cakes named 'Claire' & 'Charles'

Digital nomads can work or chill here.

June 28, 2023, 01:54 PM

Boy, 14, falls ill & dies in US national park amid 48°C heat wave, stepfather dies in car accident while trying to get help

The boy’s brother, 21, tried carrying the unconscious boy back to the trailhead.

June 28, 2023, 01:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.