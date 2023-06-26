Back

Man, 78, allegedly confined girl, 12, in Senja-Cashew CC toilet & asked her for oral sex

He allegedly confined her in the toilet for nearly two minutes.

Syahindah Ishak | June 26, 2023, 02:48 PM

Events

A 78-year-old man in Singapore was charged in court on Monday (Jun. 26) for allegedly confining a 12-year-old girl in a handicapped toilet cubicle at Senja-Cashew Community Club and trying to procure a sex act from her.

Huang Youcai, who is a Singapore permanent resident, was charged with one count each of wrongful confinement and sexual exploitation of a child under the Children and Young Person Act.

The victim cannot be named due to a court-imposed gag order.

Allegedly confined her in the toilet for nearly two minutes

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, the incident happened at about 8:30pm on Feb. 1, 2023.

Huang allegedly confined the victim in the handicapped toilet for nearly two minutes.

He purportedly used his left hand to hold the toilet door in place, preventing the victim from escaping.

While in the toilet, Huang allegedly touched the victim's hand and asked in Mandarin if she knew how to perform oral sex.

Huang will return to court in August.

For attempting to procure a sex act from a child, offenders can be jailed for up to seven years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

For wrongful confinement, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

Top image via Google Street View.

