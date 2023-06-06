M'sian motorcyclist, 18, dies in fatal crash while supposedly performing motorcycle stunt

A video of a Malaysian biker running through a red light while performing a "superman" stunt before eventually hitting a car went viral on social media.

The 18-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene, New Straits Times reported.

What happened

Warning: The following image and its description may be distressing, viewer discretion is advised.

The vital footage circulating on social media showed two motorcyclists running through a traffic light that had turned red at a high speed.

The incident was said to have occurred at 4:30am on Jun. 4 at the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, Penang.

One of the motorcyclists was lying on his stomach with his legs held up in the air while the other biker followed closely behind.

Some netizens speculated that the teenagers were taking part in mat rempit activites, a Malaysian term for individuals who perform stunts on their motorcycles and engage in street races for the thrills.

In the footage, a car could be seen turning from the opposite direction.

The biker who was executing the stunt failed to decelerate in time and collided with the car.

The second motorcyclist narrowly missed the car.

Investigation ongoing

The 18-year-old motorcyclist, Muhammad Akid Mat Rozi, died at the scene due to severe injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car sustained injuries to his left hand.

Southwest district police chief Superintendent Kamarul Rizal Jenal said that the car driver was heading towards a nasi kandar restaurant when the accident occurred.

The driver turned right when the lights were green, when suddenly a motorcycle came from the opposite direction and crashed into the car.

The police are investigating if the victim was involved in illegal racing prior to the crash.

"We are obtaining closed-circuit television camera footage, as well as tracking down witnesses to assist in our probe into the matter," Kamarul said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving.

Top image via @nanmanjoi8715/Twitter.