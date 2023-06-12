M'sian man, 45, arrested for suspected use of device to record Baccarat game at Marina Bay Sands casino

The Singapore police have arrested a 45-year-old Malaysian man, Chai Hee Keong, for his suspected involvement in using a prohibited device to record cards dealt at the Baccarat table in Marina Bay Sands Casino in Singapore.

The incident allegedly took place on Dec. 23, 2022 just before 2am, allegedly involving the playing of the ‘7 UP Baccarat’ game.

Chai allegedly belonged to a syndicate, which was engaged in the conspiracy.

He was arrested in Malaysia on June 8, 2023 after co-operation and assistance rendered by the Royal Malaysia Police, the Singapore police said.

Prior to the arrest, a warrant of arrest was issued for Chai by the State Courts in Singapore.

The suspect was then handed over to the Singapore Police Force on the same day of his arrest.

According to the police, Chai is linked to an earlier investigation by the Casino Crime Investigation Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department that commenced on Dec. 24, 2022 into a suspected case of using a prohibited device to enable someone to record cards dealt while gaming in the same casino.

Chai is suspected to be part of a syndicate.

A 27-year-old Taiwanese man and a 35-year-old Malaysian man were also charged in court for their involvement as part of the syndicate, the police added.

9 people in syndicate

According to court documents, Chai is accused of being engaged in a conspiracy with eight others -- Wang Yu, Hung Yu-Wen, Hung Jung-Hao, Chou Yu-Lun, Tan Kian Yi and three other unknown subjects.

Chai, as part of the syndicate, allegedly used a device for the purpose of enabling the group to record cards dealt in the course of gambling in the casino.

Hung Jung-Hao is accused of using a mobile phone to transmit the value and suit of the cards dealt during the game to a chat group titled “15/12 新加坡工作群(9)” in Chinese, which means “15/12Work in Singapore Chat Group(9)”.

All those named in the court documents were allegedly in the chat group.

During investigation, police seized casino chips worth more than S$700,000, a mobile phone and cash.

Chai was charged in court on June 9 for the offence of engaging in a conspiracy to use things prohibited under the Casino Control Act 2006.

If convicted, he is liable to a jail term not exceeding seven years or a fine not exceeding S$150,000 or to both.

