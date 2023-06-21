M'sia-registered bus beats red light & mounts kerb along Woodlands Ave 12

A factory bus from Malaysia was seen beating a red light and mounting the kerb in Singapore on Tuesday (Jun. 20) morning.

Running a red light and mounting a kerb

The incident was captured and uploaded onto SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

The Malaysia-registered bus could be seen running a red light at a junction.

It subsequently mounted a kerb at the next traffic light.

The video has over 11,000 views as of Wednesday (Jun. 21) afternoon.

According to SG Road Vigilante, the incident happened at Woodlands Avenue 12.

Possible penalties

For beating a red light traffic in Singapore, a driver can get 12 demerit points with a S$400 or S$500 composite fine for light and heavy vehicles respectively.

If the offence was committed in a Silver or School Zone, he or she will get 14 demerit points with a S$500 composite fine for light and heavy vehicles respectively.

Reckless or dangerous driving is also an offence in Singapore.

