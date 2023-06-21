Back

M'sia-registered bus beats red light & mounts kerb along Woodlands Ave 12

Reckless or dangerous driving is an offence in Singapore.

Syahindah Ishak | June 21, 2023, 04:18 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A factory bus from Malaysia was seen beating a red light and mounting the kerb in Singapore on Tuesday (Jun. 20) morning.

Running a red light and mounting a kerb

The incident was captured and uploaded onto SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

The Malaysia-registered bus could be seen running a red light at a junction.

Gif adapted via SG Road Vigilante's video.

It subsequently mounted a kerb at the next traffic light.

Gif adapted via SG Road Vigilante's video.

The video has over 11,000 views as of Wednesday (Jun. 21) afternoon.

According to SG Road Vigilante, the incident happened at Woodlands Avenue 12.

Possible penalties

For beating a red light traffic in Singapore, a driver can get 12 demerit points with a S$400 or S$500 composite fine for light and heavy vehicles respectively.

If the offence was committed in a Silver or School Zone, he or she will get 14 demerit points with a S$500 composite fine for light and heavy vehicles respectively.

Reckless or dangerous driving is also an offence in Singapore.

Top images via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook.

North Vista Secondary School gives sassy replies to negative Google reviews

Not cool man.

June 21, 2023, 04:04 PM

IndoChine CEO fined S$3,500 for reversing 50m at roadblock while driving ‘drunk & distraught’ female customer home

Michael Ma has paid the S$3,500 fine but is appealing a driving disqualification order of 15 months.

June 21, 2023, 03:26 PM

Joe Biden’s son to plead guilty to federal tax charges, reaches agreement on firearm charge

He may avoid a prison sentence.

June 21, 2023, 02:26 PM

South Korean man, 19, tries to open plane door mid-flight, crew subdue him with lasso rope

Another man trying to open a plane door.

June 21, 2023, 02:24 PM

TikToker 'can't go back to Germany' after trying KFC cheese fries in S'pore

Fried Chimkem.

June 21, 2023, 01:48 PM

Universal Studios S'pore to feature Netflix's 'All of us are Dead' for Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Zombies galore.

June 21, 2023, 01:22 PM

Buck Moon, 1 of 4 supermoons in 2023, visible across S'pore on Jul. 3

Just a heads-up.

June 21, 2023, 12:01 PM

UN marine treaty shows how S'pore contributes on international stage: Vivian Balakrishnan

It also marks a victory for multilateralism and United Nations.

June 21, 2023, 11:38 AM

The Soup Spoon at Tampines Mall suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until July 4, 2023.

June 21, 2023, 11:29 AM

Grab cuts some 1,000 jobs, CEO Anthony Tan denies layoff 'a shortcut to profitability'

Around 11 per cent of Grab's total workforce will be affected.

June 21, 2023, 02:17 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.