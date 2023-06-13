Man, 24, arrested for allegedly stealing 2 watches worth S$13,300 & S$160,000 while working at Tanjong Pagar gym

The Singapore police have arrested a 24-year-old man, Howard Lam Wen Jun, for his suspected involvement in two cases of theft as a servant.

On Feb. 17 at about 6:30pm, the police were alerted to a case of a stolen luxury watch from a fitness gym along Wallich Street.

Officers from Central Police Division subsequently arrested the suspect who was an employee of the fitness gym.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he had allegedly stolen two luxury watches with a total value of about S$173,000 on two separate occasions.

The two watches have been recovered.

Lam was charged in court on June 13 with two counts of theft as a servant.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

Details of charges

According to court documents, Lam was an employee of Gym Virgin Active on the sixth floor of Guoco Tower along Wallich Street.

In the first theft that allegedly took place on Jan. 10 at about 2pm, Lam was suspected of stealing a Rolex Submariner Hulk valued at S$13,300 from a male gym locker.

The second theft allegedly took place on Feb. 17 between 2:07pm and 2:11pm at at the same gym.

He was suspected of stealing a Patek Philippe valued at S$160,000 from the male gym locker belonging to a 35-year-old man.

Lam was still an employee of Gym Virgin Active at that time.

