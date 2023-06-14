Taiwanese model-actress Lin Chi-ling retiring from entertainment industry

Taiwanese model-actress Lin Chi-ling has decided to retire from show business so that she can focus on her family life and ace her role as a mother.

The 48-year-old announced the birth of her son in January 2022, three years after she tied the knot with her Japanese husband, Ryohei Kurosawa, who goes by his stage name, Akira.

Lin shared her decision during the latest episode of "The Echo of Life", a docuseries hosted by renowned Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai, in which he would spend a day with celebrities and chat with them about their lives.

Previously, Tsai had also interviewed Japanese filmmaker and the director of "Your Name" — Makoto Shinkai — as part of the series.

Hopes audiences remember the best version of her

During the interview, Tsai asked Lin whether she would be returning to show business after her son grows older and require less attention from her.

He was shocked when Lin responded by shaking her head.

Appearing in disbelief, Tsai checked with Lin again on whether she had really made up her mind not to return to the industry.

Lin then doubled down on her earlier response by saying, "Imagine how old [my son] would be for him to grow up so much that he will no longer need me as much. If you add that age to my current age, you would know why I answered that way."

However, Tsai didn't think that age would be an issue and told Lin she could still return to show business 15 years later.

In response, Lin gave Tsai this face:

She then went on and shared that she hoped she would always be the "Chi-ling zeh zeh" in the audience's hearts.

"Even when my hair turns grey, I hope everyone remembers the version of me with black hair. The version of me that is always smiling and carrying warmth," she added.

Might only show up for charity events

In response to Lin's wish, Tsai contended that she might still change her mind in the future, especially after seeing other ladies who continue modelling despite their grey hair.

Lin replied that she would likely venture into other fields, such as philanthropy, if she did not wish to lose touch with the rest of society.

Her answer prompted Tsai to check with her for the third time whether she would not be putting herself in the public eye in the future.

Lin said it would depend on what the purpose of her public appearance would be.

If the purpose was for charity, she would be willing to consider putting herself back in the limelight.

However, if it were to compare her beauty against others, she would likely give the opportunity a miss as she did not think it was still necessary for her to put herself on a platform just so others could compare her with other celebrities.

Ever since the birth of her son, Lin had been cutting down on the number of times she made public appearances.

At a product launch event in October 2022, she had also hinted at her retirement from the entertainment industry by sharing that she would be prioritising her family for the time being and had no immediate plans to return to show business, reported Taiwanese news outlet Mirror Media.

