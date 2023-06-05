Back

La Mian Shaved Noodles at Bishan bus interchange suspended 2 weeks for selling food with foreign matter

It is closed until June 13, 2023.

Belmont Lay | June 05, 2023, 03:38 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

La Mian Shaved Noodles, a food stall at the Bishan bus interchange at Block 514 Bishan Street 13, has been temporarily suspended for two weeks from May 31 to June 13, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The suspension under the Points Demerit System was the result of the licensee of the eatery accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

La Mian Shaved Noodles was fined a total of S$800 for two offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

The two offences were selling food that contained foreign matter (six demerit points), as well as the failure to keep licensed premises free of infestation (six demerit points).

Risk getting licence cancelled

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

Rehabilitative action

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA is advising members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://csp.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call our SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for our follow-up investigations.

Top photos via Google Maps

Amid rising US-China tensions, lines of communication can help de-escalate & avoid conflict: Ng Eng Hen

Lines of communication must be kept open.

June 04, 2023, 09:08 PM

PM Lee conveys condolences to India's PM Modi over Odisha train collision disaster

The crash between passenger trains on Jun. 2, 2023, with almost 300 killed, is India's worst train accident in decades.

June 04, 2023, 09:07 PM

Class 95 DJs The Muttons are new owners of Orchard Towers' Korat Thai Cafe

The former owners started looking for someone to take over the biz last June.

June 04, 2023, 08:07 PM

Marine Parade shop owner, 89, sells comic books for over 50 years, 3 for S$10 price unchanged since 2020

Steady.

June 04, 2023, 07:30 PM

Owner of Toa Payoh tuition centre seen hitting kneeling girl in video says she had parents' approval

She has filed a police report and mounted a lawsuit after the video went viral.

June 04, 2023, 06:01 PM

Icelandic singer Laufey finally reunites with luggage in S'pore, continues concert tour

Luggage: "I'm back!"

June 04, 2023, 05:19 PM

Firsthand from Buona Vista: Artist & residents paint S’pore’s largest rooftop art at Blk 7 Commonwealth Dr

60 volunteers contributed to the newly painted 'koi garden'.

June 04, 2023, 03:28 PM

Boy dashes across busy 4-lane road on scooter as if his great-grandfather's name is North Bridge Road

The boy was carrying two large plastic bags on his kick scooter.

June 04, 2023, 03:12 PM

China's defence chief Li Shangfu slams a 'certain country' for meddling, but says world is big enough for China & US to grow together

Mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

June 04, 2023, 01:20 PM

Toddler, 2, falls on Sengkang pavement with cracked tiles, gets 24 stitches on forehead

The boy could only receive minimal anaesthesia and was wailing throughout the 40-minute operation.

June 04, 2023, 12:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.