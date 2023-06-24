Back

Korean weekend market with street food, lifestyle wares & alcohol at Tanglin Mall from Jun. 24 - 25

Masisseoyo.

Ilyda Chua | June 24, 2023, 01:24 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Good news: This weekend, you can get your Korean street market fix without booking a flight to Seoul.

Market Blue's Korean weekend market at Tanglin Mall will offer all the fixings of an authentic market, including street food and shopping.

Street food

The best part of every street market: the food, duh.

Here are some of the highlights:

Bulgogi pizza, S$6.90

Korean corndog, S$6.90

Hotteok (Korean sweet pancake), S$3.90

Tteokbokki, S$3.90

Tteok (Korean rice cakes)

Spam kimbap, S$13

There's also makgeolli (Korean rice wine), brewed in-house. For the vibes, y'know.

Shopping

After you've eaten your fill, why not take a turn about the market for some Korean lifestyle goods?

K-Weekend Market & Bar

Address: Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Rd, #B1-122, Singapore 247933

Opening Hours: 11am - 7pm, 24 & 25 June

Photos by Lee Wei Lin

Circle Line hit twice by signalling fault on Jun. 23, engineers work through night to resolve issue

The issue was rectified before the start of passenger service on Jun. 24.

June 24, 2023, 12:49 PM

Jumbo 1973 Tiong Bahru HDB flat sold for record S$1.5 million

About 49 years left on its lease.

June 24, 2023, 12:06 PM

Thai Supermarket food hall opens Jun. 27 at Aperia Mall, offers moo ping, boat noodles & flower crab salad

If you're too broke for Bangkok.

June 24, 2023, 10:24 AM

Fencing & cattle grids at Zhenghua Nature Park part of increased measures to manage wild boar population

In addition to this, NParks will manage the population via culling and controlling human food sources.

June 24, 2023, 10:09 AM

StarHub offering all-in-one bundle that comes with Netflix, Disney+ & sports channels till Jun. 30, 2023

S for StarHub, S for savings.

June 24, 2023, 09:59 AM

S'pore women's sports group hosts Physical:100-inspired trials, contestants include national athletes

It included adaptations of the five-way tug of war and the square flip game.

June 24, 2023, 09:57 AM

S'porean man, 22, jailed for preying on girls aged 11 - 15, keeping hundreds of child abuse videos

He posed as a 15-year-old boy to try and get them talk to him.

June 24, 2023, 09:38 AM

Firsthand: The nicest lady in Mei Ling contemplates closing iconic Long Hwee stationery shop after 55 years

Schoolchildren have come and gone. But the shop still remains — for now.

June 24, 2023, 09:07 AM

No-contest elections are bad, but too many contenders could also be undesirable: Walter Woon

Not “the more the merrier”.

June 24, 2023, 08:08 AM

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon to perform in S’pore on Aug. 20, 2023

!!!

June 23, 2023, 11:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.