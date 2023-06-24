Korean weekend market with street food, lifestyle wares & alcohol at Tanglin Mall from Jun. 24 - 25

Good news: This weekend, you can get your Korean street market fix without booking a flight to Seoul.

Market Blue's Korean weekend market at Tanglin Mall will offer all the fixings of an authentic market, including street food and shopping.

Street food

The best part of every street market: the food, duh.

Here are some of the highlights:

Bulgogi pizza, S$6.90

Korean corndog, S$6.90

Hotteok (Korean sweet pancake), S$3.90

Tteokbokki, S$3.90

Tteok (Korean rice cakes)

Spam kimbap, S$13

There's also makgeolli (Korean rice wine), brewed in-house. For the vibes, y'know.

Shopping

After you've eaten your fill, why not take a turn about the market for some Korean lifestyle goods?

K-Weekend Market & Bar

Address: Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Rd, #B1-122, Singapore 247933

Opening Hours: 11am - 7pm, 24 & 25 June

Photos by Lee Wei Lin