Korean man takes sample sizes of 12 dishes from M'sia mixed rice stall, owner charges him RM12 (S$3.50)

The boyfriend said he had only done so because he was following the "Korean style".

Winnie Li | June 13, 2023, 06:31 PM

A Korean man recently went viral on Chinese social media, Xiaohongshu, after he was filmed taking a small sample size of 12 cai png dishes at a economy rice stall in Malaysia on Jun. 7.

According to the video posted by his Malaysian girlfriend, who goes by the username, Jinxiaoyi, it was the first time for him to try out mixed rice.

Amazed by the wide range of options available, he asked his girlfriend whether he could take a small portion of each dish so that he could try them all.

Screenshot from Xiaohongshu

While his girlfriend approved his plan, she wrote in the video supers that she immediately regretted telling that to her boyfriend.

With the support from his girlfriend, the Korean man began picking out a small portion of 12 different dishes before placing them around his rice.

While he was selecting the dishes, his girlfriend tried to stop him by telling him, "[you] really cannot pick out dishes like that" in Korean.

However, her boyfriend only replied, "How can this not be allowed?"

He then continued his selection process.

He only took a one-second pause when she jokingly threatened him that their meal would cost RM20 (S$5.82) if he followed through with his plan.

He quickly resumed his actions after his girlfriend answered she also didn't know how much the meal would cost when he checked with her again about the price.

Following the "Korean style"

At the end of the video, the couple could be seen sitting at a table with their fully-loaded plate.

The boyfriend said he was scolded by the stall owner when they were paying for their meal, and his girlfriend told him the reason was that the way he picked the dishes made it difficult for the owner to tabulate the price.

However, the boyfriend said he only did so following the "Korean style".

Image via Xiaohongshu

For those wondering, he was referring to Banchan (반찬), a set of small side dishes that are served alongside cooked rice in Korean cuisine.

Stall owner wasn't angered by the couple at all

In response to commenters who were curious about the price of their unique cai png, Jinxiaoyi said the female stall owner was so kind that she only charged them RM12 (S$3.48).

She also shared that she and her boyfriend had apologised to the stall owner when they were making the payment, explaining to her that the boyfriend had only picked out sample portions of the dishes because it was his first time trying cai png as a foreigner.

The couple also promised the stall owner they would not repeat their behaviour in the future.

According to Jinxiaoyi, the owner wasn't angered at all and even responded to them with a smile.

Top images via Jinxiaoyi/Xiaohongshu

