South Korean man, 19, tries to open plane door mid-flight, crew subdue him with lasso rope

A 19-year-old South Korean man tried to open a plane door mid-flight.

Unlike the other man who pulled a similar stunt on Asiana Airlines in May, this guy's attempt was unsuccessful.

Tried to open emergency door

An hour into a red-eye flight from Cebu, the Philippines to Seoul, South Korea, the man began “acting strangely” and complained about a pressure on his chest, a Jeju Airlines official told CNN.

He was moved to the front row of the plane close to the exit door for staff to keep an eye on him.

Out of nowhere, the man dashed towards the emergency door, but was “immediately subdued by the crew" before he could open it.

The flight crew "used a lasso rope and tie wraps to keep him controlled for the rest of the flight,” said the spokesperson.

None of the 180 passengers on board were harmed.

Tested positive for drugs

The culprit was handed over to police at Seoul’s Incheon Airport after the plane landed on Jun. 19.

Police conducted a simple drug test with the consent of the man after his “abnormal behaviour", reported CNN.

He tested positive.

His hair and urine samples were sent to the National Forensics Service for a more detailed analysis.

The 19-year-old is accused of violating the Aviation Security Act.

He was reported to have spoken "incoherently" to media while headed to his arrest warrant hearing on Jun. 20.

“I felt I was being attacked,” he said when asked why he tried to open the plane door.

Related story

Top images via xury/Instagram and jinyong park/Unsplash