KidZania to reopen in Sentosa in early 2024

Learn how to be a YouTuber.

Belmont Lay | June 15, 2023, 11:07 AM

KidZania is reopening in Singapore in the first quarter of 2024.

The award-winning edutainment attraction from Mexico for children aged four to 14 to role-play occupations in a replica city, first opened in Singapore in January 2013 under a different licensee.

However, it ceased operations in June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For its return, theme park developer and operator Sim Leisure Group announced on June 12 its tenancy agreement with Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) to refurbish and operate the family edutainment attraction on Sentosa Island

Sim Leisure Group said it has secured the long-term licensing rights for Singapore from KidZania Inc, the privately held international edutainment chain based in Mexico.

It said it will refurbish the 7,600 sq m Family Entertainment Centre located at Sentosa's Palawan Beach, which housed the original KidZania Singapore.

It will also introduce a whole suite of new attractions and experiences including YouTube Entrepreneur, Animation Studio and Makers Space.

KidZania 5.0 "is set to provide a fresh viewpoint on the world of professions in response to the complex challenges of the changing world", it was also announced, to "focus on portraying the cities and jobs of the future, preparing the citizens of tomorrow and instilling a better sense of sustainability".

The company said it has earned a profit of RM6.4 million (S$1.9 million) "within a mere seven months of active operations" after acquiring KidZania Kuala Lumpur in December 2020.

The first Kidzania centre was launched in 1999 and the concept is now available in 26 locations worldwide, including London, Dubai, and Tokyo.

Eight more are under development in places such as the United States, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

Top photo via KidZania

