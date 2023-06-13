Yishun durian seller giving away S$30,000 worth of durians to elderly until Jun. 15

A durian seller in Yishun is currently giving out free durians to those aged above 60 years old and above.

The initiative started on Monday (Jun. 12) and will last until Thursday (Jun. 15).

He is giving away about 550kg of durian -- weight inclusive of the husks -- per day.

There are various kinds of durians available, including Red Prawn, Gang Hai, and D13.

The durians are given out on a first-come-first-serve basis, starting from 8pm.

Each elderly person can receive around two to three durians, with the cost of each durian averaging around S$5 to S$10, reported 8World News .

The address is Famous Durian 848 Yishun Street 81, #01-150, Singapore 760848 (map).

8World News reported that the boss, Anthony Gan, saw that many elderly people cannot afford to spend on durians.

So, he is giving away S$30,000 worth of durians to them to eat for free during this durian season.

The durians appear to be succulent too. In a live video that was uploaded on Jun 12, many of the durians that Gan opened had flesh that were deep yellow in colour.

8World News went down to Gan's store on Jun. 12 and observed 30 to 40 people queuing.

Elderly folks in the queue told the Chinese media that they were grateful for the giveaway as durian is expensive.

One elderly woman said she hadn't had durian for many years.

According to 8World News, Gan hails from Muar, Malaysia.

He has been working in the durian business for 15 years. His Yishun store has been operational for four years.

Business has been good over the last few years and he wanted to give back to society, especially the elderly during this economically unstable season.

This is the second year that he is hosting a giveaway.

He told the Chinese media that some kind souls are chipping in to help with the giveaway.

A wholesaler is sponsoring 100kg of durians per day while another long-term customer is helping out with 50kg per day.

