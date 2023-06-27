Back

M'sian woman in Kelantan issued a fine for wearing shorts while in her boutique

Local authorities said it must at least cover her knees.

Keyla Supharta | June 27, 2023, 12:26 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 35-year-old woman in Kelantan, Malaysia, was issued a compound notice for wearing shorts in her own boutique during a check by the Kota Baru Municipal Council (MPKB) on Jun. 25, 2023, according to local Malaysian media.

According to MPKB's president Rosnazli Amin, the woman was found to have committed an offence under section 34(2)(b) of the Malaysian Business and Industrial Trade By-Laws 2019.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the law states that non-Muslim business owners and their non-Muslim employees must wear "decent" clothes within the premises.

Received a compound

The woman told Sin Chew that seven to eight officers from the city council came to her boutique shortly after she opened her store.

Two female officers came into the store while the rest of the officers stood outside.

She said the officers checked her business license and found no issues with it, but they still issued her a compound notice.

A female officer told the owner that her shorts were too short according to their requirements, which stated that the shorts must at least cover the knees.

Image via The Malaysia Insight.

Indecent clothing

When contacted by local media, Rosnazli confirmed that the woman was issued a compound notice for wearing indecent clothing.

Image via @sitikasim/Twitter.

According to NST, Rosnazli said, "The non-Muslim owner was found to have been wearing shorts at public places, and for that, she was slapped with the compound (notice)."

Rosnazli claimed that the by-laws "existed a long time ago" and were understood by many locals, including non-Muslims.

Did not think there was anything wrong

Rosnazli told Sin Chew that the photo of the woman posing with the fine, uploaded on Facebook, was misleading as she wore a different shirt when she was handed the notice.

The shirt the woman was wearing when she was issued a compound. Image via Sin Chew.

The woman explained to reporters that she was wearing the same blue denim shorts when she was fined.

She claimed the pink shirt had gotten wet, so she changed into a black T-shirt.

She told Sin Chew that as she was "small-sized", the oversized pink T-shirt had covered her shorts, but reiterated she did not think there was anything wrong with her attire.

Backlash

The Kelantan Chinese Chambers criticised the MPKB yesterday for issuing a fine instead of giving a warning first, Malaysiakini reported.

Rosnazli urged female business owners to dress modestly.

"Kelantan is under an Islamic government. Although (non-Muslims) have freedoms, there should be mutual respect for different cultures and traditions," he said, as quoted by Malaysiakini.

Top image via @sitikasim/Twitter and Sin Chew.

Truck crashes & tips over in Clementi, causing traffic jam for about 8 hours

Bad jam.

June 27, 2023, 12:03 PM

Taiwanese veteran singer Tsai Chin to perform in S’pore on Aug. 20, 2023

Public ticket sales will start on Jul. 4.

June 27, 2023, 11:15 AM

PwC Australia sells government business for S$0.90 & appoints new CEO currently based in S’pore

The firm was involved in a tax leak scandal.

June 27, 2023, 10:48 AM

Jacky Cheung adds 2 more shows in S'pore on Aug. 3 & 4, will perform a total of 11 nights

Stuff of legends.

June 27, 2023, 10:22 AM

Male driver, 33, dies after getting thrown out of car that flipped multiple times on PIE

The car hit another car.

June 27, 2023, 03:59 AM

Ginger cat in M'sia zoo still chilling with capybaras after 2 years, gets its own 'Oyen' sign

The cat was allowed to stay after it was likely abandoned during the pandemic.

June 27, 2023, 03:28 AM

Finance must be the backbone of innovation, growth & prosperity: Heng Swee Keat

He also spoke at length about various initiatives by the MAS in green and digital finance.

June 26, 2023, 10:38 PM

‘We must make meritocracy inclusive & one that doesn’t inhibit social mobility’: President Halimah

She affirmed that social mobility is part of the Singapore Dream, and we need to keep that hope alive.

June 26, 2023, 08:39 PM

Red Dot United celebrates 3 years since formation, honours opposition leaders Chee Soon Juan & Chiam See Tong

The party's gala dinner sold out within days of tickets going on sale.

June 26, 2023, 06:47 PM

S'porean, 14, beats S'porean, 14, in virtual taekwondo at Olympic Esports Week

They had to beat world and Olympic champs to face each other.

June 26, 2023, 06:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.