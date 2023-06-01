More sweaty 29°C nights in S'pore in first 2 weeks of June 2023

People residing in Singapore can expect more warm and humid nights in the first fortnight of June 2023, as the southwest monsoon progressively sets in over the region, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore, in a June 1 press release.

The southwest monsoon season typically extends into September and is generally a drier season compared to other times of the year.

Still got rain

Localised short-duration thundershowers can still be expected over parts of the island on some afternoons in the first two weeks of June.

On a few days, the Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundershowers and gusty winds between pre-dawn and morning.

The total rainfall for the first half of June 2023 is likely to be near average over most parts of Singapore.

35°C days possible

The daily maximum temperature is forecast to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

On one or two days when there is less cloud cover, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35°C.

The nights are also expected to be warm and humid.

Warm nights typically occur when the prevailing winds blow from the southeast or south, which bring warm, humid air from the sea.

On those nights, the temperature may stay above 29°C, particularly over the southern and eastern coastal areas of the island.

