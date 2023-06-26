S’porean actor Joel Choo, 29, getting married this December

Singaporean actor Joel Choo has announced that he is getting married this December.

He recently starred as the lead in Mediacorp drama “Titoudao 2”. He is also known as veteran actor Zhu Houren’s son.

Wedding bells

“So I just turned 29 today, I guess it’s time to get married,” he said in an Instagram post, which was accompanied by photos of the couple.

“Thank you for a decade of love and friendship,” he added.

His management, TCP Artistes, confirmed that the couple got engaged in December 2022 after dating for 10 years.

In a media statement, Choo said:

“She has been a pillar of support in my life, supporting me in everything that I do and inspiring me to be the best version of myself. I am blessed and excited to be able to embark on this journey of life with my best friend."

TCP told Mothership that they will be keeping Choo’s fiancée’s identity under wraps for now.

Top photos from Joel Choo's Instagram