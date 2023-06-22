Johor Bahru KSL hotel lift with baby inside apparently plunged 4 floors

A lift located in Johor Bahru's KSL Hotel & Resort plunged suddenly from the fourth floor, a TikTok by user Kef Tan on June 20 claimed.

Tan detailed his terrifying experience next to the popular KSL City Mall in the clip that has been watched some 170,000 times.

Can you imagine how's the feeling plunging down from level 4 all of a sudden feels like? Its horrifying & its nothing like in the movie, there is no split second for u to take any action. It happens so fast & its just a hard stop at level 4, split second a full drop! BANG! A baby is in there too. Pitch black & best part…bell doesnt work! Hp zero reception! 10mins seems like forever in there till everyone agrees on forcing it open!

"10 minutes seem like forever in there"

In his video, Tan stated that the lift had plunged down from the hotel's fourth floor, and ended up stuck between levels.

Among those stuck in the lift was a baby, who was unharmed in the incident.

It also appeared that the lift lights were not working, since Tan said they were in "pitch-black darkness".

According to Tan, the people in the lift were unable to call for help as their mobile phones could not detect any signal. To make matters worse, the lift alarm apparently also malfunctioned.

After being stuck in the lift for more than 10 minutes without any means of calling for help or any notification of aid arriving, Tan said "everyone decided to take the risk" to force the lift doors open together.

In the video, at least seven people could be seen climbing out of the lift, with several more holding open doors which had been pried open.

Tan said the scary experience was "nothing like in the movie[s]", and that the plunge had happened in a "split second", much too quickly for the victims to "take any action".

Not the first lift incident at KSL

While commenters pointed out that no one was harmed during the incident, others alleged that this lift malfunction was not an isolated incident in the property in Malaysia.

User @lalalalynnie recounted an incident where she was stuck in the same hotel's lift for almost 2 hours.

Similar to Tan's encounter, the lift alarm was not working and the user eventually escaped by prying the lift doors open.

When she lodged a complaint about this, she claimed that the building's security officers did not act on her complaints.

It is unclear when this incident occurred.

A quick Google search for "KSL" also turned up several suggestions for "KSL lift plunge", "KSL lift", and "KSL hotel lift plunge".

Mothership has reached out to the hotel for comment.

