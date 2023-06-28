Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao to marry his manager of 16 years

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao is getting married.

The 36-year-old has proposed to his long-time manager, Summer Lin, a day before her 50th birthday.

Lin has been Hsiao's manager since his debut 16 years ago, and the duo have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time.

In a video shared by Taiwanese media, Lin was being surprised by a house full of close friends.

As Lin walked up the stairs, she received roses from them before entering a room where Hsiao, looking dapper in a suit, knelt down with a ring and shouted, "MaMa, will you marry me?"

Lin replied loudly, "Yes I'm willing!"

The proposal was witnessed by many celebrity friends, including Jay Chou and wife, Hannah Quinlivan, as well as Singaporean actress Yvonne Lim.

In love for the past 16 years

Hsiao said in the video that the couple has been secretly in love for the past 16 years, but they did not confirm their relationship with even their closest friends and family members till today.

"From now on, I want the whole world to know that, MaMa, you have never been alone... I hope I hadn't let you wait for too long," Hsiao told Lin.

On his Instagram post, Hsiao acknowledged that the piece of news may appear sudden for some.

However, he wanted to let everyone know that he is very blessed in his life and hoped to receive well wishes from his fans.

Hsiao added that he will cherish Lin and promised to turn his joy into his source of inspiration at work.

"I found love, a truly complete love," Hsiao commented in his post.

All photos from 萧敬腾工作室微博. Top image from Yvonne Lim's Instagram and 萧敬腾工作室微博.