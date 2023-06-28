Back

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao to marry his manager of 16 years

A very sweet proposal.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 28, 2023, 10:02 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao is getting married.

The 36-year-old has proposed to his long-time manager, Summer Lin, a day before her 50th birthday.

Lin has been Hsiao's manager since his debut 16 years ago, and the duo have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 蕭敬騰 Jam Hsiao loveGT (@jam_hsiao0330)

In a video shared by Taiwanese media, Lin was being surprised by a house full of close friends.

As Lin walked up the stairs, she received roses from them before entering a room where Hsiao, looking dapper in a suit, knelt down with a ring and shouted, "MaMa, will you marry me?"

Lin replied loudly, "Yes I'm willing!"

The proposal was witnessed by many celebrity friends, including Jay Chou and wife, Hannah Quinlivan, as well as Singaporean actress Yvonne Lim.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 💕🌈🔥Yvonne Lim 林湘萍🔥🌈💕 (@yvonnelim928)

In love for the past 16 years

Hsiao said in the video that the couple has been secretly in love for the past 16 years, but they did not confirm their relationship with even their closest friends and family members till today.

"From now on, I want the whole world to know that, MaMa, you have never been alone... I hope I hadn't let you wait for too long," Hsiao told Lin.

On his Instagram post, Hsiao acknowledged that the piece of news may appear sudden for some.

However, he wanted to let everyone know that he is very blessed in his life and hoped to receive well wishes from his fans.

Hsiao added that he will cherish Lin and promised to turn his joy into his source of inspiration at work.

"I found love, a truly complete love," Hsiao commented in his post.

All photos from 萧敬腾工作室微博. Top image from Yvonne Lim's Instagram and 萧敬腾工作室微博.

Michelin Guide S'pore 2023: A complete list of F&B places that made the list

For your next payday consideration.

June 27, 2023, 08:23 PM

Taiwanese singer Chou Yi-Pei accuses ex-boss Chen Chien-chou of sexual harassment

In response, Chen released a statement through his lawyers, calling Chou's allegations "baseless and factually untrue".

June 27, 2023, 07:17 PM

FairPrice Group offering S$0.50 deals, limited edition merchandise, vouchers & rewards till Aug. 3, 2023

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

June 27, 2023, 06:58 PM

Tokyo Disneyland & Universal Studios Japan set to raise 1-day ticket prices to nearly S$100

The prices of Japan Rail Passes are also set to increase in October.

June 27, 2023, 06:39 PM

White van hits 3 cars in Clementi car park while trying to park

Time to lose licence.

June 27, 2023, 06:32 PM

Woman in China takes smiling selfie with body in background

Not enough sympathy.

June 27, 2023, 06:11 PM

M’sia minister loses his cool with TikTok commenters, clarifies he was warning about race, religion & royalty remarks

Telling them off for making sensitive remarks.

June 27, 2023, 06:00 PM

Old Chang Kee to sell D24 durian balls from Aug. 1 for National Day 2023

Chilli crab mantou in a cup launched for last year's NDP will also be back.

June 27, 2023, 05:37 PM

S'pore woman gets 2 weeks jail for wrecking ex-lover’s car & house with his golf club

She said the married man had "another woman".

June 27, 2023, 05:17 PM

Heavy traffic expected at checkpoints during Hari Raya Haji holiday on Jun. 29

Warning.

June 27, 2023, 04:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.