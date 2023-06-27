Jacky Cheung adds 2 more shows in S'pore on Aug. 3 & 4, will perform a total of 11 nights

Jacky Cheung will be performing for an additional two nights in Singapore on Aug. 3 and 4.

This is on top of the nine concerts he sold out previously.

He was originally slated to perform here on Jul. 14 to 16, and 21 to 23.

Tickets for the six days were snapped up.

Afterwards, concert promoters Unusual Entertainment announced that he would also play here from Jul. 28 to 30.

Tickets to these shows also sold out.

Ticketing details

Tickets for the final two shows will go on sale from Jun. 30, 10am via:

Online: Ticketmaster.sg

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

