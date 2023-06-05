Central S'pore to get new cycling paths coming from 2024

If you cycle regularly in Singapore, whether for commuting or for leisure, here's some good news.

New cycling paths

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has called for a tender for the construction of new cycling paths in the central region of Singapore, covering areas such as Bukit Merah, Telok Blangah, Kallang and the city.

The agency said these new cycling paths will be progressively completed from 2024.

They will offer "improved interconnectivity to key amenities including transport nodes, schools and neighbourhood centres such as Bukit Merah, Boon Keng and Tiong Bahru".

Artist impressions provided show cycling paths, as well as shared tracks running along roads and MRT tracks, and located close to malls like Tiong Bahru Plaza and Clarke Quay.

LTA also advised that adjustments to facilities, such as drains and bus stops, may be required due to space constraints in these built-up areas:

"LTA will work closely with other agencies to assess these options and engage other relevant stakeholders ahead of any changes."

What is the Islandwide Cycling Network (ICN) programme?

LTA has been accelerating the construction of cycling paths across the island as part of the Islandwide Cycling Network (ICN) programme.

Earlier this year, in January, the agency called for another tender for the construction of cycling paths in seven towns located in the east and northeast of Singapore.

"More cycling path tenders, including for cycling paths in the West region, are in the pipeline and details of the planned enhancements will be shared when ready," said LTA.

Launched in 2020, the Islandwide Cycling Network aims to construct cycling paths in every HDB town.

When realised fully in 2030, the network will span about 1,300km and allow eight in 10 HDB residents to be within minutes of their nearest cycling path.

Under the programme, towns with limited cycling path connectivity will get entirely new cycling networks, while those with basic cycling path networks will have new paths to connect them to major transport nodes and key amenities.

In some areas, such as between Ang Mo Kio and Bishan, the cycling paths join up to provide intra-town connectivity -- useful for those who commute to work on their bikes.

Cycling paths aren't the only new things from the Islandwide Cycling Network programme.

Under the programme, footpaths are also enhanced to make it safe for pedestrians and other path users.

This includes the widening of footpaths, the installation of warning signs or markings and other speed calming measures.

All photos: LTA