The Iron Sheik, former pro wrestling world champion, dies at 81

Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, a retired professional wrestler better known as the Iron Sheik, died on Jun. 7, 2023 (Singapore time). He was 81.

Sheiky Baby

Khosrow, who was born in Iran in 1942, grew up a fan of amateur wrestling, and competed in the sport himself. As a young man, he even reportedly served as a bodyguard to the last Shah of Iran, Mohd Rehza Pahlavi.

He moved to the United States and helped coach the U.S. amateur wrestling team for the 1972 Olympic Games. That same year, he was invited to train as a professional wrestler by a legend of the business, Verne Gagne.

Khosrow competed in Gagne's promotion based in Minnesota, the American Wrestling Association. Initially a babyface (or a good guy), he soon changed his character into a villain, shaving his head bald, growing a curly moustache, and wielding Persian clubs, which would soon become familiar to fans.

Due to the Iranian Revolution of 1979, Khosrow's character drew much attention from the public, and he jumped ship to the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). Khosrow left after a year, but returned to the WWF in 1983.

F*** the Hulk Hogan

His battles against the likes of Bob Backlund, Chief Jay Strongbow and Hulk Hogan made Khosrow a famous name. He won the WWF's world championship and dropped it to Hogan, launching the latter's career to new heights.

As the villainous Iron Sheik, he also teamed up with Nikolai Volkoff, who had a gimmick of a villainous Soviet Union wrestler, and the two drew strong reactions from the American crowds.

Khosrow's career would experience highs and lows, even facing a drug bust in 1987. Later in his career, he would be inducted into the now-WWE's Hall of Fame for his achievements in the industry.

He also garnered attention for supposedly running a highly-profane Twitter account, which would regularly hurl verbal abuse at Hulk Hogan, leading to numerous memes.

His death was announced on that same Twitter account, which spoke of Khosrow's legacy in professional wrestling and his dedication to his wife and three daughters, one of whom passed away in 2003.

RESPECT THE LEGEND FOREVER 😢 pic.twitter.com/Cr6CC9pXSO — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 7, 2023

Rest in peace, Iron Sheik.

